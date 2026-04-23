Manatee Appoints Dr. Neha Chaudhary, Harvard Child Psychiatrist and Pioneer in Digital Mental Health, to Board of Directors

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Manatee, a virtual provider of structured, whole-family mental health care, today announced the appointment of Neha Chaudhary, MD, as an Independent Director to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Chaudhary is a double board-certified child and adolescent psychiatrist on faculty at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital, co-founder of Brainstorm, Stanford's Lab for Mental Health Innovation, and currently Chief Medical Officer at Headway.

"Decades of research show that children do best when parents are actively involved in care and when treatment addresses the family context," said Dr. Chaudhary. "What has been missing is a modern infrastructure that makes that model practical at scale. Manatee has built a care model that puts family-centered treatment into actual practice - structured, measurable, and built for today's world."

Her appointment comes as the pediatric mental health field faces a defining tension: We've never treated more kids, but children aren't getting better. Research consistently shows that parents - the single biggest lever in a child's wellbeing - are excluded from meaningful participation in care, even when they're sitting in the waiting room. Manatee was built to fix that.

"The next era of mental health won't be won on access alone," said Damayanti Dipayana, co-founder and CEO of Manatee. "None of this matters if our care isn't exceptional. Human connection and clinical integrity are what drive long-term outcomes - and that is what we are building."

In her role, Dr. Chaudhary will contribute to Manatee's clinical governance, long-term strategic direction, and platform expansion. Her appointment reflects Manatee's commitment to building the infrastructure that high-quality, family-centered care demands.

About Manatee

Manatee is a virtual mental health provider built around the whole family - integrating child therapy, parent counseling, and structured family support. Available through major health plans and health systems across 12 states, Manatee has supported more than 3,000 families to date, with 87% showing measurable clinical improvement. Learn more at www.getmanatee.com.

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SOURCE: Manatee

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/manatee-appoints-dr.-neha-chaudhary-harvard-child-psychiatrist-and-pi-1160202