Candescent Introduces Forge, a Developer Experience Built for Intelligent Banking

Purpose-built tools, self-service APIs, and workflows make it faster and easier to build, extend, and scale on the Candescent platform

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Candescent, defining the era of Intelligent Banking for banks and credit unions, today introduced Forge at AXIS 2026, the company's premier client and partner conference. Forge is the reimagined developer experience designed to make it faster and easier for financial institutions and fintech partners to build, extend, and scale on the Candescent Intelligent Banking Platform.

Available now at developer.candescent.com , Forge gives developers direct, self-service access to the tools, APIs, documentation, and environments needed to build and deploy on Candescent without waiting on manual provisioning or support queues.

Intelligent Banking depends on more than a better front end. It requires a platform that can be extended quickly, securely, and consistently, with developer workflows increasingly shaped for AI-assisted building. Forge is how Intelligent Banking gets built.

Candescent delivers extensibility as a native part of the platform. Development tooling, APIs, and workflows are built in, not layered on, allowing teams to move from idea to production faster while maintaining consistency, security, and control.

"We have watched development teams spend several months just to get to an MVP on a banking platform," said Kranti Talluri, Vice President of Developer Experience at Candescent. "That is not a developer problem. It is a platform problem. We built Forge to fix it. Over time, we believe building on the platform should help developers move from idea to working capability as naturally as they describe what they want to create."

Built to accelerate the development lifecycle

Forge removes friction across the development lifecycle, giving teams direct access to the tools, workflows, and environments needed to build with speed, control, and confidence.

Key capabilities

Self-service development and API management: Developers can create, manage, and secure API access independently, eliminating delays from manual provisioning and reducing dependency on support teams.

Faster development lifecycle: What once took weeks or months now happens in days, and in many cases hours, with streamlined workflows across access, testing, submission, and deployment.

AI-optimized documentation and tooling: Documentation is structured to be AI-searchable, enabling developers to find answers, validate code faster, and work more efficiently through intelligent search.

Extensibility built into the platform: Custom capabilities and third-party integrations operate as native platform experiences, maintaining a consistent user experience, shared security model, and unified design system.

Unified money movement APIs: Direct access to the Candescent Payment Hub allows institutions to embed real-time money movement directly into their workflows.

Secure, isolated development environments: Each client operates within a dedicated, secure environment, ensuring compliance, governance, and enterprise-grade security while enabling safe experimentation and deployment.

Availability

Forge is available today for clients and partners. Developers can access documentation, tooling, and self-service capabilities through the Candescent Developer Portal at developer.candescent.com , where they can learn, build, test, and deploy using the same workflows Candescent teams use internally.

Media Contact

Kristina LeBlanc - kristina@notablypr.com

About Candescent

Candescent is defining the era of Intelligent Banking for banks and credit unions. Through its cloud-native Intelligent Banking Platform, Candescent enables institutions to unify data, channels, and real-time intelligence to deliver differentiated experiences, accelerate growth, and deepen customer and member relationships across account opening, consumer and business banking, and digital and branch experiences. Candescent serves more than 1,300 banks and credit unions representing over 30 million registered users. For more information, visit www.candescent.com.

SOURCE: Candescent

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/candescent-introduces-forge-a-developer-experience-built-for-inte-1160203