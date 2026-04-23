Sibannac, Inc. Anticipates Surge In Psychedelic Tourism Following Presidential Executive Order Fast-Tracking Reserarch

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Sibannac, Inc. (OTCID:SNNC), a trailblazer in psychedelic tourism and plant-medicine experiences, welcomes President Trump's executive order accelerating federal research into ibogaine, MDMA, psilocybin and related compounds.

Industry analysts and wellness travel operators predict a rapid expansion of a new niche: psychedelic-assisted wellness tourism tailored to veterans, law enforcement officers and first responders suffering from depression and PTSD.

Key points

Market growth: Early market models from private sector analysts estimate the psychedelic-assisted wellness tourism market could reach $5-$15 billion annually by 2030, driven by faster clinical development, regulatory clarity, and growing clinical adoption for trauma-related conditions.

Target segment opportunity: Veterans, law enforcement and first responders - groups with higher-than-average PTSD and treatment-resistant depression rates - could represent 10-25% of that market, implying potential annual revenues of roughly $500 million to $3.75 billion by 2030 for services specifically designed for these populations.

Drivers: Federal research acceleration is expected to shorten timelines for approved therapeutic protocols and expand licensed clinic networks domestically and internationally.

"Federal commitment to rigorous research unlocks both clinical and commercial pathways," said David Mersky, CEO of Sibannac. "When evidence-based psychedelic therapies are integrated into wellness travel programs, we can scale compassionate, high-quality care for veterans and first responders - and responsibly grow a significant new segment of the wellness tourism economy."

About Sibannac

Sibannac, Inc. (OTCID:SNNC) is a forward-thinking lifestyle and wellness company curating psychedelic and plant-medicine tours and experiences both in the United States and abroad, to those seeking new treatment modalities for trauma-related conditions and general consciousness expansion.

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SOURCE: Sibannac, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sibannac-inc.-anticipates-surge-in-psychedelic-tourism-following-1160210