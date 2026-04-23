CSP, Inc.: Aria Cybersecurity Secures Agreement With One of the Largest US Cement Producers

AZT PROTECT to be deployed at the largest cement production plant sites to secure production from attacks while lowering operating costs

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / ARIA Cybersecurity, a CSPi business (NASDAQ:CSPI), announces a major new customer deployment agreement to deploy of ARIA's flagship solution, AZT PROTECT, to protect Cement plant operations at one of the largest US cement producers.

The cement industry has been a top target of cybercrime, including sponsored ransomware. This large cement and building products producer became concerned that attacks would get through IT network defenses and take down critical production systems. AZT was lab tested and piloted in one plant to prove its claims - that the following selection criteria could be met:

ARIA AZT demonstrated that systems could be locked down, preventing any unwanted executable from activating, as well as blocking malicious processes. Blocking all attacks in testing, without ever requiring an Internet connection or updates.

ARIA demonstrated how it keeps critical applications protected from vulnerability exploits. Removing the need for security patching by saving $1000s per plant per month while reducing the risk of harm from an attack.

ARIA was lightweight, never taking more than 1 core of processing nor more than 100MB of device memory. Ideal for legacy systems that could not run competitive endpoint protection applications that would disrupt production. Preserving the useful life of these at-capacity systems

AZT could protect legacy out-of-support systems whose vendors were no longer providing security patches. Indefinitely preserving the life of the majority of each plant's systems, which are running Windows 10 or older operating systems. Saving up to $30,000 per system in replacement costs.

AZT can be deployed across a plant in a single day without taking the systems out of production. A major savings in deployment effort while allowing a quick time to protection - reducing risk.

AZT met CISA's CPG 2.0 and IEC 62443 requirements for endpoint protection on all devices, which no longer allow inadequate network-only security protection.

AZT was the only solution to meet these requirements, and in doing so, set the plants up to improve their operating costs after deployment. A competitive advantage.

"Cement production is a margin-focused business - any improvement in operating costs is highly desirable," said the Director of Operations. "We validated ARIA's claims after a thorough testing and pilot process. AZT passed them all."

"AZT is unique as it lowers operating costs while lowering risks and meets tightening industry compliance requirements," said Gary Southwell, President of ARIA Cybersecurity.

"AZT PROTECT provides a lock-down approach to protecting critical infrastructure applications from unintended updates as well as stopping all forms of malware, ransomware, and nation-state backed attacks, including the recent Iranian-backed attacks targeting US industry."

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Once this deployment is complete, ARIA will be looking at expansion opportunities in up to 100s of other sites in the operator's sister organization.

The AZT PROTECT solution utilizes patented reactive AI-based countermeasures to stop the attacks as they land on an operation's most vulnerable critical production control systems. These countermeasures lock down critical applications from unscheduled updates and adulteration while stopping code-based attacks, such as malware and ransomware, from executing. Further, they disrupt the techniques nation-state-backed attackers utilize to land, expand, and then escalate privileges to take control of such systems.

About ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions

ARIA Cybersecurity, a business of CSPi Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI), recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways for organizations to protect their most critical assets-they can shield their critical applications from attack with our AZT PROTECT solution, while monitoring internal traffic, device-level logs, and alert output with our ARIA ADR solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltration. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to accelerate incident response, automate breach detection, and protect their most critical assets and applications-no matter where they are stored, used, or accessed. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com.

Gary Southwell

ARIA Cybersecurity Media Contact

info@ariacybersecurity.com

SOURCE: CSP, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/aria-cybersecurity-secures-agreement-with-one-of-the-largest-us-c-1160228