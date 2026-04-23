New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - VanEck today announced that Kevin Gopaul has joined the firm in the newly created role of CEO of VanEck Canada.

Mr. Gopaul has over 25 years of investment management industry experience spanning research, trading, portfolio management and executive leadership. Prior to joining VanEck he was President and Chief Commercial Officer of BMO Exchange Traded Funds, where he helped build the platform, steering it from its inception to its eventually surpassing the $100 billion asset mark, establishing it as one of Canada's leading ETF businesses.

Before taking on BMO's ETF efforts, Mr. Gopaul was Canadian Chief Investment Officer and Global Head of Quantitative Investments with BMO, overseeing investment teams across Hong Kong, London and Chicago. He has also held senior roles with Sun Life Financial, Scotia Capital and Barclays Global Investors, working across both the institutional and retail investor channels.

Mr. Gopaul has also been an active contributor to the Canadian financial services industry. He was the founding and longest-serving Director of the Canadian ETF Association (CETFA) and has served on the Public Policy Committee of the Canadian Coalition for Good Governance (CCGG).

"Canada was the birthplace of the ETF and it's a market we have long viewed as being an outstanding fit for the types of solutions we've built and are building here at VanEck," said Jan van Eck, CEO of VanEck. "What we've needed is an experienced hand to guide our ambitions in Canada, which is why we are so excited to welcome Kevin to our team. No one understands the intricacies of the Canadian marketplace better than Kevin and his direct experience in launching and scaling in the Canadian ETF arena make him an ideal choice to lead our charge."

With the move into Canada, VanEck continues to expand its global reach, which already included offices in the U.S., Europe, Australia and Singapore. VanEck funds are currently available throughout North America as well as in numerous markets across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America.

"The VanEck story has long resonated with me as I've watched the firm grow and evolve from the outside looking in," said Mr. Gopaul. "I could not be more excited to take on the responsibility of telling the next chapter of that story here in Canada. Here, investor interest in ETFs writ large and in the types of exposures offered by VanEck continue to be on the rise and I look forward to all that my new colleagues in the U.S. and beyond will be able to accomplish together as we seek to make VanEck one of the premier investment management brands in the Canadian marketplace."

"VanEck's roots are deeply intertwined with Canada's leadership in gold mining, from launching the first gold-focused mutual fund in 1968 to the first gold mining ETF in 2006," said Ima Casanova, Portfolio Manager at VanEck. "In an industry where many of the world's leading companies are Canadian, this expansion reinforces our longstanding commitment to disciplined investment in gold mining and our enduring conviction in the global importance of gold."

VanEck will have additional updates on Canada-specific initiatives in the weeks and months to come.

The VanEck team provides regular updates and research insights on the firm's website.

About VanEck

VanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify trends that are likely to create impactful investment opportunities. We were one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer investors access to international markets. This set the tone for the firm's drive to identify asset classes and trends - including gold investing in 1968, emerging markets in 1993, and exchange traded funds in 2006 - that subsequently shaped the investment management industry.

Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of March 31, 2026, VanEck managed approximately $199.1 billion in assets, including mutual funds, ETFs and institutional accounts. The firm's capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Our actively managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity, diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making around market and index selection underlying VanEck's passive strategies.

Since our founding in 1955, putting our clients' interests first, in all market environments, has been at the heart of the firm's mission.

Important Disclosures

This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities, financial instruments or digital assets mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, tax advice, or any call to action. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward-looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are for illustrative purposes only, are valid as of the date of this communication, and are subject to change without notice. Actual future performance of any assets or industries mentioned are unknown. Information provided by third party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. VanEck does not guarantee the accuracy of third party data. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck or its other employees.

You can lose money by investing in the International Investors Gold Fund - Class C (IIGCX). Any investment in the Fund should be part of an overall investment program, not a complete program. The Fund is subject to risks which may include, but are not limited to, risks associated with active management, commodities and commodity-linked instruments, commodities and commodity-linked instruments tax, derivatives, direct investments, emerging market issuers, ESG investing strategy, foreign currency, foreign securities, gold and silver mining companies, market, non-diversified, operational, regulatory, investing in other funds, small- and medium-capitalization companies, special risk considerations of investing in Australian and Canadian issuers, subsidiary investment risk, and tax risks (with respect to investments in the Subsidiary), all of which may adversely affect the Fund. Emerging market issuers and foreign securities may be subject to securities markets, political and economic, investment and repatriation restrictions, different rules and regulations, less publicly available financial information, foreign currency and exchange rates, operational and settlement, and corporate and securities laws risks. Small- and medium-capitalization companies may be subject to elevated risks. Derivatives may involve certain costs and risks such as liquidity, interest rate, and the risk that a position could not be closed when most advantageous. Investments in the gold industry can be significantly affected by international economic, monetary and political developments. The Fund's overall portfolio may decline in value due to developments specific to the gold industry.

An investment in the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) may be subject to risks which include, but are not limited to, risks related to investments in gold and silver mining companies, special risk considerations of investing in Canadian, Australian and African issuers, foreign securities, emerging market issuers, foreign currency, depositary receipts, small- and medium-capitalization companies, equity securities, market, operational, index tracking, authorized participant concentration, no guarantee of active trading market, trading issues, passive management, fund shares trading, premium/discount, liquidity of fund shares, non-diversified and index-related concentration risks, all of which may adversely affect the Fund. Emerging market issuers and foreign securities may be subject to securities markets, political and economic, investment and repatriation restrictions, different rules and regulations, less publicly available financial information, foreign currency and exchange rates, operational and settlement, and corporate and securities laws risks. Small- and medium-capitalization companies may be subject to elevated risks.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Please call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com for a free prospectus and summary prospectus. An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the investment company carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

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Source: VanEck