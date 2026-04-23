New business operations platform helps companies turn goals into aligned execution-without the manual coordination that slows teams down.

Brev, the AI-native layer between business goals and work, today announced it has raised $3.3 million in pre-seed funding led by Resolute Ventures, with participation from shuckerVC, Duro VC, Gaingels, and FOG Ventures. The company will use the funding to accelerate product development, deepen integrations, and grow its engineering team as demand rises for software that gives leaders real-time visibility into execution across the business.

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Brev.io Connect your meetings to your goals

As AI drives the cost of execution down, the bottleneck shifts upstream from doing the work to deciding what matters most where to focus, how to stay aligned, and where to steer the business.

Companies already have systems for customers, money, people, and tasks. What they still lack is a system of record for execution: one that understands what the business is committed to, who owns it, what is happening across teams, where execution is drifting, and what needs attention now. Brev is built to close that gap connecting the organization's goals to the day-to-day work of teams.

Since launching in 2025, Brev has worked with operations leaders at companies including Flex, Patlytics, Unified, and RecordPoint. The company also recently launched a self-serve product at brev.io with usage-based pricing tied to system usage rather than seats.

"Building our operating cadence was one of our top priorities this year," said Brett Hooker, COO of RecordPoint. "Brev gives us a real-time view of performance and helps connect what's happening across the business back to our critical objectives. Instead of chasing updates and stitching together context by hand, our leadership team has a much clearer picture of where things stand and where attention is needed."

"Most AI today is doing execution work in a vacuum. Without your goals, metrics, and live progress in the context window, you get motion without alignment," said Chris Pitchford, CEO and co-founder of Brev.

"As AI accelerates execution speed, coordination, alignment, and decision making become the real constraints. Brev is building the missing operating layer modern companies need," said Raanan Bar-Cohen, Co-Founder at Resolute Ventures.

"This isn't about building another dashboard," said Vic Hu, CTO and co-founder of Brev. "The challenge is turning structured system data and unstructured business context into a real-time understanding of how a company is operating."

The new funding will support the company's plans to evolve from execution visibility and coordination to software that increasingly drives execution itself.

About Brev

Brev is the AI-native layer between business goals and work. It helps companies run goals, reviews, and operating cadences by continuously tracking progress, surfacing risk, and keeping execution current across teams and systems. Founded by Chris Pitchford and Vic Hu, Brev is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with satellite presence in Seattle, Washington, and Toronto, Canada.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Chris Pitchford, CEO

team@brev.io

http://brev.io/