LanguageLine and Vonage advance video interpretation with visual cues and facial expressions for industries where trust is critical

Vonage, a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), has announced that LanguageLine Solutions, a global on-demand language services provider, has partnered with Vonage to transform how humans connect through video interpretation.

Leveraging programmable video capabilities via the Vonage Video API, LanguageLine developed LanguageLine Video Interpreting, a solution that brings visual cues and facial expressions to on-demand video remote interpretation services. This innovation enables organizations in healthcare, legal, government, and customer support to provide more accessible, personalized face-to-face services that build trust, reduce misunderstandings, and improve customer and patient experiences during their most vulnerable moments.

Today, LanguageLine offers on-demand video interpretation in nearly 50 languages, including American and British Sign Language. With the addition of embedded, programmable video capabilities through Vonage Video APIs, LanguageLine enables face-to-face video interpretation that's personal and responsive while maintaining security and reliability.

"Equity begins when someone can speak and truly be understood," said Simon Yoxon-Grant, President and CEO of LanguageLine Solutions. "With the addition of real-time, interactive video embedded directly into the LanguageLine platform, Vonage Video API allowed us to create a deeper, more human experience that makes real lives better."

The combination of Vonage technology with LanguageLine's on-demand video interpreting services has produced measurable results, with enterprises using the platform reporting faster connection times and higher satisfaction among non-English-speaking users, particularly in industries where time-sensitive interactions are critical.

The collaboration also enables LanguageLine to integrate video-based interpretation directly into existing telemedicine applications using the Vonage Video API SIP Interconnect. This approach replaces traditional voice-only solutions, delivering a more effective experience for patients and providers when an interpreter is needed.

"Vonage Video APIs have enabled LanguageLine Solutions to break communication barriers and foster deeper engagement for its enterprise customers," said Christophe Van de Weyer, President and Head of Business Unit API at Vonage. "The partnership with LanguageLine Solutions showcases the adaptability and reliability of Vonage Video API solution as a means of bringing people together by enabling powerful, real-time video experiences."

Read the full case study to find out more about how LanguageLine is leveraging Vonage Video API to power its solution.

About Vonage

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information, visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

Copyright 2026 Vonage. All rights reserved. VONAGE, the V logo, and other Vonage marks are registered trademarks of Vonage or its affiliates in the United States and other countries.

About LanguageLine Solutions

LanguageLine has been the world's foremost provider of language access solutions since 1982. The company offers professional interpretation via phone, video, and onsite delivery, as well as written translation, localization, and testing and training for bilingual staff and interpreters. With nearly 40,000 linguists worldwide, LanguageLine is committed to enabling communication and fostering understanding every day of the year. It is the trusted partner of the Fortune 100, top hospital systems, and government agencies across English-speaking countries. For more information, visit www.languageline.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260423864509/en/

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