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PR Newswire
23.04.2026 14:06 Uhr
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FutureCeuticals, Inc.: Published Clinical Study Illustrates Benefits of Promentum Recover as Low-Dose Solution for Post Exercise Recovery

MOMENCE, Ill., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A recently published human clinical study demonstrates that Promentum Recover, a patent-pending formula from FutureCeuticals anchored by calcium fructoborate in combination with low doses of turmeric and pomegranate extracts, delivers statistically significant post-exercise recovery benefits. Promentum Recover was shown to deliver a unique suite of benefits following strenuous exercise, including reduced muscle soreness, enhanced feelings of recovery, improved mental energy, and improved sleep quality.

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, conducted at Loughborough University, evaluated Promentum Recover in recreationally active adults following a strenuous bout of muscle-damaging exercise.

Participants using Promentum Recover experienced significant reductions in post-exercise muscle soreness as indicated by a reduction in muscle pain of over 17% compared to placebo 72 hours following muscle-damaging exercise.

Additionally, Promentum Recover significantly improved other, non-physical aspects of how participants felt during their recovery period. Responding to questions directly assessing exercise-induced exhaustion, individuals reported feeling more recovered throughout 72-hours post-exercise, indicating a faster return to readiness after training.

The benefits extended to significant improvements in feelings of mental energy and sleep quality. Participants reported feeling less mentally drained and experienced better sleep quality following the strenuous exercise. The researchers noted the connection between strenuous workouts and subsequent sleep disruption, which further complicates and delays recovery.

The study authors noted that the small, 300 mg dose included "markedly lower" doses of turmeric and pomegranate extracts than typically used to achieve recovery benefits, and that the potential synergies of these extracts with calcium fructoborate were worthy of further investigation and could not be ruled out.

"This study marks the first published clinical investigation of our marquis ingredient, calcium fructoborate, in an exercise-recovery context, expanding our wide body of existing research on the patented mineral complex into the sports nutrition market with newly added benefits," said J. Randal Wexler, Vice President of R&D and General Counsel at FutureCeuticals. "These recovery benefits are a natural complement to our long history of clinical and commercial success in the joint and mobility space."

About FutureCeuticals, Inc.
FutureCeuticals, Inc. is the exclusive developer of Promentum Recover and a leader in the research, development and manufacture of plant-based powders and extracts for the functional food, beverage, and dietary supplement markets.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2645826/5932702/FutureCeuticals_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/published-clinical-study-illustrates-benefits-of-promentum-recover-as-low-dose-solution-for-post-exercise-recovery-302750903.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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