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WKN: A0JD3R | ISIN: US42330P1075 | Ticker-Symbol: CTV
Tradegate
23.04.26 | 14:09
8,705 Euro
+5,84 % +0,480
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,4708,71015:02
8,4708,71015:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS
HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC8,705+5,84 %
HORNBECK OFFSHORE SERVICES INC--
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.