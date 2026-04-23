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PR Newswire
23.04.2026 14:18 Uhr
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Bybit Advances Vision for Crypto's Integration into Mainstream Finance at Hong Kong Web3 Festival

DUBAI, UAE, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, presented its vision of digital asset's infusion of mainstream finance at the Hong Kong Web3 Festival on April 21, 2026. In its fourth year, the premier crypto event in Asia offered a platform for discussions on regulatory frameworks, technological infrastructure, and the practical pathways through which digital assets are reshaping mainstream financial services globally.

Mykolas Majauskas, Global Head of Policy at Bybit, joined Franklin Bi, General Partner, at Pantera Capital, and Steve Zeng, Managing Director at Futu for a panel titled "From Backend to Frontend: How Crypto Assets Are Making Their Way into Mainstream Finance." The trio explored crypto's transition from the peripheral to the core of mainstream finance.

Mykolas Majauskas brought a global perspective to the discussion, drawing on his experience in regulatory engagement and policy architecture across different markets.

"Crypto's transformation from a speculative asset class to financial infrastructure is happening now," said Majauskas. "Many leading institutions and authorities already acknowledged that the time for experimentation is over. This is going live," he said, highlighting the example of growing importance of tokenisation of capital markets.

The panel's discussion underscores a critical inflection point for institutional adoption of crypto infrastructure as a canonical settlement rails globally. In the 45-minute discussion, the panelists dove deep into critical dimensions of crypto's mainstreaming: the technology layer enabling tokenization at scale, the distribution layer where exchanges like Bybit plays a role in reshaping the front-end experience, and policymakers' response to crypto's accelerating adoption.

Authorized under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) in Austria, Bybit EU has directly benefited from regulatory clarity and contributed to the development of crypto's real-world utility. As blockchain technology and the crypto ecosystem continue to evolve, Bybit remains committed to bridging crypto-native markets with traditional financial markets through policy engagement, regulatory alignment, and its institutional-grade infrastructure.

Bybit / CryptoArk / IMakeIt

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

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Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2964251/Bybit_Advances_Vision_Crypto_s_Integration_Mainstream_Finance_Hong_Kong_Web3.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2932256/5934133/Bybit_TNFP_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-advances-vision-for-cryptos-integration-into-mainstream-finance-at-hong-kong-web3-festival-302751751.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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