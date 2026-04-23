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PR Newswire
23.04.2026 14:30 Uhr
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Luis Figo Named Global Brand Ambassador for TenTrade

Multi-asset broker TenTrade announces partnership with Ballon d'Or winner and Champions League champion Luis Figo, marking the launch of its 'Inspiring the Next Number 10' initiative.

NICOSIA, Cyprus, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TenTrade, the FSA regulated multi-asset CFD and forex broker has announced Luis Figo as its Global Brand Ambassador. Figo, who won the Ballon d'Or and the Champions League, is widely regarded as one of the finest footballers of his generation. During a career that spanned Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and the Portuguese national team - for whom he earned 127 caps - Figo became synonymous with vision, conviction and performing at the highest level under pressure.

Athos Agathocleous, Rasheed Altoun and Andreas Samatas, TenTrade Partners, said: "Luis Figo built his career on the same principles we build our platform around - precision, discipline and the courage to make the right move at the right moment. This is a partnership that makes sense beyond the headlines. Figo does not associate his name with things he does not believe in. The fact that he chose TenTrade says something about where this company and brand is headed."

The partnership launches alongside TenTrade's 'Inspiring the Next Number 10' initiative - a commitment to grassroots football development in Latin America and Africa, targeting underprivileged young players who have the talent but lack the access and resources to develop it. The programme will work with local academies to provide coaching support, equipment and scouting opportunities.

Figo said: Discipline, focus, and making the right decisions under pressure is what being a No:10 is all about. I'm proud to be associated with a brand that not only believes in these values, but follows them. TenTrade serves over 150,000 active traders across global markets, offering access to forex, commodities, indices, shares and cryptocurrencies through MetaTrader5. The broker operates both a traditional brokerage model and a funded trader programme - one of the few platforms to offer both within a single ecosystem.

Funded accounts range from $43 registration fee entry level up to $500,000 in allocated capital, with a 70% profit share, biweekly payouts and withdrawals processed within 48 hours.

The broker also provides copy trading, a PAMM programme and a comprehensive education offering through our "learning Hub'.

Notes to editors: TenTrade is a brand name of Evalanch Ltd, licensed and regulated by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority under licence number SD082. CFD trading carries a high level of risk. Capital at risk.

Contact: adi@tentrade.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2964228/TenTrade.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2964227/TenTrade_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/luis-figo-named-global-brand-ambassador-for-tentrade-302751763.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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