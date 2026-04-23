Providing access to currency risk management and cross-border payments solutions

Corpay, Inc.*, (NYSE: CPAY) a global leader in corporate payments, is pleased to announce that Corpay's Cross-Border business has entered into an agreement with Toulouse Football Club to become their Official Foreign Exchange (FX) Supplier. A partnership brought together by SPORTFIVE, an international sports marketing agency.

Through this partnership, Corpay Cross-Border will deliver comprehensive FX risk management solutions to support Toulouse Football Club's operations. In addition, its award-winning platform will enable the club to manage global payments seamlessly through a single point of access.

"Corpay Cross-Border is proud to be named the Official FX Supplier of Toulouse Football Club," said Brad Loder, Chief Marketing Officer, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions. "This partnership reinforces Corpay's position as a leading provider of corporate payments and currency risk management solutions within professional football, while giving us a strong platform to expand our brand and business in France. We look forward to supporting Toulouse Football Club as they pursue success in Ligue 1."

Olivier Cloarec, President of Toulouse Football Club, said, "We are delighted to welcome CORPAY as an Official Supplier of Toulouse Football Club for the coming seasons. This new partnership fully reflects our commitment to working with leading international companies capable of supporting Toulouse Football Club's development and ambitions."

Xavier Oddone, Chief Executive Officer, SPORTFIVE France, added: "We are proud to have brought together Corpay and Toulouse FC in a partnership that reflects the growing convergence between global financial services and professional football. This agreement highlights SPORTFIVE's ability to create meaningful, value-driven collaborations for both brands and rights holders."

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay's suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (such as fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings) and payables (e.g. paying vendors). This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less. Corpay Cross-Border refers to a group of legal entities owned and operated by Corpay, Inc.

Corpay Payments made easy. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

About Toulouse FC

Toulouse Football Club, founded in 1937 and competing in the top tier of French football, is renowned for the excellence of its academy, a cornerstone of its identity. An innovative and authentic club, Toulouse FC, led by Olivier Cloarec, relies on a modern vision and strong local roots to combine talent development with sporting ambition.

About SPORTFIVE

SPORTFIVE is a global sports marketing agency that delivers customer-centric solutions based on trust and transparency, deep industry experience and global relationships, digital intelligence and innovation. SPORTFIVE strategically and creatively connects brands, rightsholders, media platforms and fans to create and enable contemporary partnerships in sports. While creating and growing long-term value for all, SPORTFIVE often leads the sports business into the future through innovative digital solutions and strives to be the most progressive and respected partner in sports. Being at the center of professional sport SPORTFIVE will use its unique position, in order to make a positive contribution to sustainability and to live up to the social and economic duty and responsibility, which sport and consequently all parties involved, also have. SPORTFIVE operates with a global mindset and network of over 1,200 local experts based in 15 countries around the world, active in Football, Golf, Esports, Motorsport, Handball, Tennis, American Football, Basketball, Ice Hockey, Rugby, Olympics and Multi-Sport Events and many more.

*"Corpay" in this document primarily refers to the Cross-Border Division of Corpay, Inc. https://www.corpay.com/cross-border; a full listing of the companies that are part of Corpay Cross-Border is available here: https://www.corpay.com/compliance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260423955180/en/

Contacts:

Corpay Contact:

Brad Loder

Chief Marketing Officer

Corpay Cross-Border Solutions

+1 (647) 627-6635

brad.loder@corpay.com

TOULOUSE FOOTBALL CLUB Contact:

Martin Truchot

Communication Manager

+33 6 07 46 54 69

Martin.truchot@toulousefc.com

SPORTFIVE Contact:

Manon Le Clair

Communication Manager

SPORTFIVE

+33 6 44 36 53 73

Manon.leclair@sportfive.com