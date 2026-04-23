Diginex Limited: CEO Spotlight: Diginex CEO on the $1.5B AI Acquisition Driving Its Shift Toward Enterprise Data Infrastructure

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Hawk Point Media recently sat down with Miles Pelham, Chairman and Founder of Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX), to discuss what may prove to be a defining moment in the company's evolution: its planned $1.5 billion acquisition of AI-driven enterprise platform Resulticks.

The transaction would bring a scaled, revenue-generating artificial intelligence business into the Diginex ecosystem, expanding the company beyond ESG compliance into real-time data activation and enterprise intelligence systems. With Resulticks delivering approximately $150 million in revenue, strong EBITDA margins, and sustained high growth, the move reflects a broader shift in how Diginex is positioning itself within an increasingly data-driven global market.

In this conversation, Pelham shares how the acquisition is shaping the company's trajectory, why the convergence of compliance data and AI-driven systems is becoming more relevant, and how Diginex is thinking about execution as these capabilities come together.

(This interview has been edited for grammar and continuity only. Responses reflect the views of the interviewee.)

HPM: Let's start with the obvious: your planned $1.5 billion acquisition of Resulticks. This isn't a small bolt-on. You're bringing in a business with roughly $150 million in revenue, strong margins, and high growth. When you step back, how much does this actually change Diginex overnight?

MP: It changes the conversation immediately.

Until now, Diginex has largely been viewed as a specialized ESG and compliance platform. That's been an important foundation, but it doesn't fully capture where we've been heading. What this transaction does is accelerate that trajectory in a very visible way.

We're bringing in a business that is already operating at scale, with meaningful revenue, strong EBITDA margins of around 32%, and consistent high growth, approximately 70% annually over the past several years. That's not an early-stage profile. It's a proven platform with real enterprise adoption.

When you combine that with what we've built in sustainability data, compliance, and supply chain transparency, you begin to see a different type of company emerge. This is no longer about offering a set of discrete tools. It's about delivering an integrated platform that spans data integrity, regulatory alignment, and now real-time data activation.

So in that sense, yes, it changes the company overnight in terms of scale, capability, and how we should be understood. But it also builds on a direction we were already moving toward. This just brings that direction forward in a much more tangible way.

HPM: There's a tendency to think of ESG and compliance as separate from enterprise growth systems. But what you're describing here feels more like convergence, compliance data, customer intelligence, and AI-driven engagement all coming together. Is that how you see it?

MP: That's exactly how we see it, and I think that convergence is inevitable.

Historically, compliance has been treated as something adjacent to the business. It's something you do because you have to. Growth systems, on the other hand, have been focused on revenue, customer engagement, and operational efficiency. Those two worlds have largely operated independently.

What's changing now is that data sits at the center of both.

Compliance data is becoming more detailed, more frequent, and more consequential. At the same time, enterprise systems are becoming more dependent on real-time data to drive decisions. When those two dynamics intersect, the separation between compliance and growth starts to break down.

What Resulticks brings is the ability to activate data in real time. What we bring is structured, verified data aligned with regulatory frameworks. When you combine those, you're not just improving reporting. You're enabling organizations to use compliance-grade data in their decision-making processes.

That's a very different proposition. It moves the conversation from obligation to opportunity.

HPM: Resulticks' financial profile stands out. As you've noted, and based on your recent disclosures, roughly $150 million in revenue, about 32% EBITDA margins, and projected growth toward $250 million to $280 million by 2027. How important was it to bring in something already operating at that level?

MP: It was critical because it validates both the model and the opportunity.

We weren't looking to acquire potential. We were looking to bring in a business that is already delivering results at scale. Resulticks has demonstrated consistent growth, strong margins, and the ability to operate across multiple industries and geographies.

That does a few things for us.

First, it materially changes the financial profile of the combined group. Second, it accelerates our ability to engage with larger enterprise clients because we're now operating on a broader, more established platform. And third, it creates immediate opportunities for cross-selling and integration.

Their client base is already using a data-driven system at scale. That creates a natural pathway to introduce our ESG and compliance capabilities into those environments. At the same time, we can extend their capabilities across our existing clients.

So the scale is important not just from a financial standpoint, but from a strategic one. It gives us a much stronger foundation to build from.

HPM: You've already had a working relationship with Resulticks, including a reseller agreement targeting $40 million over four years. What did you learn from that partnership that gave you the confidence to move forward with a $1.5 billion transaction?

MP: It gave us real-world validation.

We weren't evaluating this in isolation. We had already been working together, integrating elements of our platforms and engaging with clients on a combined basis. That allowed us to see how the technologies interact, how clients respond, and where the actual synergies exist.

That's a very different position than looking at a business purely through diligence materials.

We saw firsthand that there is demand for a more integrated approach. Clients don't want to manage separate systems for compliance, reporting, and data activation. They want those capabilities to work together.

The reseller agreement was an important step because it demonstrated that alignment commercially. It showed us that there is revenue potential in bringing these platforms together, and it reduced a lot of the uncertainty that typically comes with integration.

So when we moved forward with this transaction, we did so with a clear understanding of how the combined platform would operate in practice.

HPM: Diginex has pointed to Resulticks' real-time data activation capabilities, including its agentic framework, as a key value driver. When combined with structured ESG and compliance data, what does that unlock that didn't exist before?

MP: It unlocks the ability to move from static reporting to continuous, decision-grade systems.

Historically, ESG and compliance data have been collected, validated, and reported at intervals. It serves a purpose, but it's largely retrospective. What Resulticks enables is the ability to take that same data and apply it in real time, across workflows that actually influence outcomes.

When you bring those capabilities together, you're no longer just producing reports. You're creating a system where compliance-grade data feeds directly into how an organization engages customers, manages risk, and makes operational decisions.

That's a meaningful shift.

Because once data moves from static to active, it becomes part of the business's operating layer. It's no longer something that sits on the side. It becomes something that informs what the business does in the moment.

That's where we see the real value emerging, not just in collecting more data, but in making it usable at the points where decisions are made.

HPM: There's a statement tied to this deal that stands out: "the next generation of enterprise platforms will not separate growth from trust." When you apply that idea to what you're building, what does that mean in practical terms?

MP: It means those two concepts become part of the same system.

Trust is built on data integrity, transparency, and alignment with regulatory expectations. Growth is driven by how effectively that data is used to inform decisions, improve engagement, and create value.

Historically, those have been managed separately. Compliance systems focused on trust. Growth systems focused on revenue. But they've been operating off the same underlying data, often without coordination.

What we're building brings those together.

When the same dataset supports both compliance and decision-making, you remove a layer of friction that exists in most organizations today. You reduce inconsistencies, you improve confidence in the data, and you create a more efficient operating environment.

Over time, that becomes a competitive advantage.

Because companies that can align trust and growth within a single framework are better positioned to scale, particularly as regulatory expectations increase and data becomes more central to how businesses operate.

That's the direction we see the market moving.

HPM: The transaction is expected to close within the next 30 to 45 days, subject to conditions. Once it does, what should people be watching first? What are the early signals that this integration is working the way you intend?

MP: The early signals will be how quickly the combined platform starts to operate as a single system.

From a commercial standpoint, that means clients engaging with integrated solutions rather than individual products. We expect to see increased interest in bundled offerings that address multiple needs at once, such as compliance, reporting, and data activation.

From an operational standpoint, it's about alignment. Bringing the platforms together in a way that allows data to move seamlessly across workflows, without the need for manual reconciliation or separate systems.

But ultimately, the clearest signal will be adoption.

When clients begin to rely on the platform not just for reporting, but as part of their ongoing decision-making processes, that's when the model becomes real. That's when you move from a concept to something that is embedded in how organizations operate.

Our focus is on reaching that point as efficiently as possible.

Because once that happens, the value of the platform becomes much more visible, not just internally, but to the market as well.

- End of Interview -

This interview was conducted by Hawk Point Media. HPM has granted permission for Diginex to republish this content.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX) (ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. Diginex's products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://www.diginex.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing and outcome of the EGM, the implementation and expected effects of the proposed share consolidation, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements, and the Company's strategic plans. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Diginex Contact:

Investor Relations

Email: ir@diginex.com

SOURCE: Diginex Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ceo-spotlight-diginex-ceo-on-the-1.5b-ai-acquisition-driving-its-1160191