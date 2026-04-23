Blue Gold Limited: Blue Gold Appoints Daniel Driscoll as Chief Legal Officer, Strengthening Leadership Team with Deep Natural Resources and Global Transaction Expertise

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq:BGL) ("Blue Gold" or the "Company"), a next-generation gold exploration, development and mining company, today announced the appointment of Daniel Driscoll as Chief Legal Officer.

Driscoll is a highly regarded natural resources executive and lawyer with nearly 20 years of experience across the mining and energy sectors. He has advised on complex cross-border transactions, financings, joint ventures, restructurings and project development matters, with a particular focus on Africa and other frontier markets. Over the course of his career, Driscoll has held senior roles in both leading international law firms and major natural resources companies, including Endeavour Mining, the FTSE 100 gold producer, and Eni, one of the world's major integrated energy companies. He brings deep legal, strategic and commercial experience to the leadership of complex matters across the global extractives sector.

"We are excited to welcome Daniel to Blue Gold at a pivotal stage in our development," said Andrew Cavaghan, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Gold. "His deep expertise in natural resources, combined with his experience navigating complex regulatory environments and high-value transactions, will be instrumental as we advance our strategic initiatives, strengthen governance, and unlock long-term value for shareholders."

"I am pleased to join Blue Gold at such an exciting time in its evolution," said Driscoll. "The Company's combination of high-quality assets and innovative approach to gold monetization presents a compelling platform for long-term value creation. I look forward to working with the leadership team to support disciplined growth, strong governance, and successful execution of the Company's strategic priorities."

Strengthening Governance and Execution Capabilities

Driscoll's appointment as part time CLO, reinforces Blue Gold's commitment to best-in-class governance, risk management, and legal oversight as the Company advances its asset portfolio, arbitration process, and technology-driven initiatives. His experience working at the intersection of governments, capital providers, and operating teams is expected to enhance the Company's ability to navigate complex jurisdictions and execute high-impact transactions.

About Blue Gold Limited

Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq:BGL) is a next-generation gold exploration, development and mining company focused on acquiring and aggregating high-potential mining assets across strategic global jurisdictions. The Company's mission is to unlock untapped value in the gold sector by combining disciplined resource acquisition with innovative monetization models, including asset-backed digital instruments. Blue Gold is committed to responsible development, operational transparency, and leveraging modern financial technologies to redefine how gold is produced, accessed, and owned in the 21st century.

Blue Gold prioritizes growth, sustainable development, and transparency in all our business practices. We believe that our commitment to responsible mining will enable us to create value for our shareholders while minimizing our environmental footprint.??

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general economic or political conditions; negative economic conditions that could impact Blue Gold Limited and the gold industry in general; reduction in demand for Blue Gold Limited's products; changes in the markets that Blue Gold Limited targets; and any change in laws applicable to Blue Gold Limited or any regulatory or judicial interpretation. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. These and other important factors and risks are discussed in Blue Gold Limited's shell company report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 1, 2025, and other filings with the SEC. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results, and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For more information regarding Blue Gold Limited, please visit https://bluegoldltd.com.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption.

For Further Information Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

BGL@redchip.com

SOURCE: Blue Gold Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/blue-gold-appoints-daniel-driscoll-as-chief-legal-officer-strengthening-leadershi-1160265