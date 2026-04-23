Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ: WAVE) ("Eco Wave Power" or the "Company"), a leading onshore wave energy technology company, today announced that it will participate in Israel Tech Week Miami 2026, one of the leading events connecting innovators, investors, entrepreneurs, and technology leaders from Israel, the United States, and global markets.

As part of the program, Eco Wave Power's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Inna Braverman, will present on April 29, 2026, at 13:00-16:00 PM EST at The LAB Miami, 2750 NW 3rd Ave #24, Miami, FL 33127, USA.





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During the presentation, Ms. Braverman is expected to highlight Eco Wave Power's patented technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity using existing coastal infrastructure such as breakwaters, jetties, and piers. She is also expected to provide updates on the Company's operational projects, including Israel's first grid-connected wave energy power station and the Company's pilot project at the Port of Los Angeles, launched in collaboration with Shell Marine Renewable Energy.

In addition, the presentation is expected to cover Eco Wave Power's international growth pipeline, including planned projects in Taiwan, India, and Portugal, as well as the Company's potential role in supporting next-generation digital infrastructure by serving as a renewable energy layer for AI-related facilities, ports, and industrial assets located near coastlines.

Israel Tech Week brings together founders, investors, corporate leaders, and ecosystem builders for a week of high-impact programming, business development, and cross-border collaboration. The event is designed to showcase innovation, create strategic partnerships, and strengthen ties between the Israeli and global technology communities.

Inna Braverman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eco Wave Power, said:

"We are excited to participate in Israel Tech Week Miami and share Eco Wave Power's vision for the future of renewable energy. As electricity demand continues to rise globally, we believe wave energy can play an important role in powering the next generation of cities, industry, and AI infrastructure. We look forward to connecting with investors, founders, and strategic partners during the event."

Additional Upcoming Investor Events

Following Israel Tech Week Miami, Eco Wave Power's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Inna Braverman, is also scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor events:

Market Movers Investor Summit:

Date: May 5, 2026

Presentation Time: 12:20-12:40 PM ET in Track 2

Location: 48 Wall Street, New York, NY (The original Bank of New York)

To request an invitation and schedule meetings, please visit:

www.marketmoverssummit.com

D. Boral Capital Global Conference:

Date: May 7, 2026

Format: One-on-One Meetings

Time: 9:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: The Plaza Hotel, New York City

To request a meeting, please contact:

dbcconferenceteam@dboralcapital.com

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ: WAVE) is a leading onshore wave energy company that converts ocean and sea waves into clean, reliable, and cost-efficient electricity using its patented and intelligent technology. By generating renewable power directly from existing coastal infrastructure such as breakwaters, jetties, and piers, Eco Wave Power enables sustainable electricity production in close proximity to coastal cities, ports, and energy-intensive infrastructure.

The Company developed and operates Israel's first grid-connected wave energy power station and recently launched the first-ever onshore wave energy pilot station at the Port of Los Angeles, in collaboration with Shell Marine Renewable Energy. Eco Wave Power is expanding globally with projects planned in Portugal, Taiwan, and India, representing a project pipeline of 404.7 MW.

For more information, please visit: www.ecowavepower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will", or variations of such words, and similar references to future periods. These forward-looking statements and their implications are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and are based on the current expectations of the management of Eco Wave Power and are subject to a number of factors, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and may be outside of Eco Wave Power's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Eco Wave Power undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Eco Wave Power is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Eco Wave Power's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on March 12, 2026, which is available on the on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and other documents filed or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

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Source: Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)