Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - Supremex Inc. (TSX: SXP) ("Supremex" or the "Company"), a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions, will release its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, before markets open Thursday, May 7, 2026. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on the same day, at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Conference Call:

A live broadcast of the Conference Call will be available on the Company's website, in the Investors section under Webcast.

To participate (professional investment community only) or to listen to the live conference call, please dial the following numbers. We suggest that participants call-in at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

Local (Toronto) and international participants, dial: 647 846-8776

North American participants, dial toll-free: 1 833 752-3804

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website in the Investors section under Webcast. To listen to a recording of the conference call, please call toll-free 1 855-669-9658 or 412 317-0088 and enter the code 2745276. The recording will be available until Thursday, May 14, 2026.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders:

Supremex will hold its annual meeting of shareholders on the same day, May 7, 2026, at 11:00 a.m., at the office of Stikeman Elliott LLP located at 1155 René-Lévesque Boulevard West, 41st Floor, Montreal, QC H3B 3V2.

About Supremex

Supremex is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions. Supremex operates nine manufacturing facilities across four provinces in Canada and four manufacturing facilities in three states in the United States employing approximately 900 people. Supremex' extensive network allows it to efficiently manufacture and distribute envelope and packaging solutions designed to the specifications of major national and multinational corporations, direct mailers, resellers, government entities, SMEs and solutions providers.

For more information, please visit www.supremex.com.

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Source: Supremex Inc