Terra Rossa Gold Ltd.: Terra Rossa Announces New CEO and Management Changes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Rossa Gold Ltd. (TSXV:TRR) (OTCQB:TRGXF), ("Terra Rossa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Carter Smith as President and Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Carter has also been appointed to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Smith has several years of experience in the mining sector covering capital markets, finance, M&A, corporate governance and strategic planning. In addition, he has spent significant time in Latin America and fluent in Spanish.

Patrick Downey, Chairman of Terra Rossa stated, "On behalf of the Board of Directors I am extremely pleased to welcome Carter as President and CEO of Terra Rossa. He arrives at an exciting time for the Company as we rapidly advance exploration at the Vetas Project towards our maiden drilling program. His broad Capital Markets experience in the mining sector will be a significant asset as we also increase our marketing focus and broaden our shareholder base."

Carter Smith stated, "I am more than excited to assume the role as President and CEO of Terra Rossa. The company has advanced the exciting Vetas project on many fronts over the past several years and I look forward to ensuring its growth and development over the coming months and years. I also look forward to connecting and communicating with our existing shareholder base and growing the Company's visibility across the broader capital markets. I want to thank Patrick and the Board for giving me this opportunity and look forward to working closely with them in this exciting venture."

Mr. Smith completed his bachelor studies at the University of Victoria and received his Master of Finance from Queen's University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

About Terra Rossa Gold Ltd.

The Company is a gold exploration and development corporation with an experienced mine development team. A local exploration and administration team is in place in Colombia, and the Company also has a local community relations office in the town of Vetas. Current Board and Management is focused on building shareholder value through the advanced exploration and subsequent development of the Vetas gold project.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Patrick Downey, Chairman

T: 604-802-8492 or info@terrarossagold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to regulatory approvals, risks related to maintenance of stock exchange listings, risks related to obtaining adequate financing on a timely basis, political and regulatory risks, and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Additional information on these and other risk factors can be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.