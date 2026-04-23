Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Advances Lithium Supply Initiative Through Targeted Lithium Refinery Outreach

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Elektros, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a hard-rock lithium mining and emerging energy technology company, today provided an update on its ongoing efforts to develop a direct supply pathway from its lithium operations in Sierra Leone, West Africa, to potential refining partners in the United States.

The Company is currently focused on identifying a limited number of U.S.-based lithium refineries. As part of its near-term strategy, Elektros is working toward establishing relationships with one or two lithium refineries in the coming weeks, laying the groundwork for future supply agreements.

Global demand for lithium continues to accelerate alongside the rapid adoption of electric vehicles. Major financial and industry publications have consistently emphasized lithium's critical role in the global energy transition. Bloomberg has highlighted lithium as a cornerstone resource powering the electric vehicle revolution worldwide. The Financial Times has reported on lithium's essential role in the production of rechargeable batteries that underpin modern electric transportation. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has repeatedly underscored lithium's importance, noting that lithium-ion batteries are fundamental to scaling electric vehicles globally. Barron's has also emphasized lithium as a key commodity driving the future of electric mobility, while Benzinga has pointed to lithium as a necessary component in meeting the growing demand for electric vehicles across global markets.

CEO of Elektros, Shlomo Bleier, commented: Elektros' initial objective is to support modest shipment volumes of approximately one to two containers per month. As operational alignment and logistics continue to develop, the Company believes there is potential to scale distribution levels to between five and seven containers monthly over time.

This measured, phased approach is designed to support the development of a dependable and efficient supply chain spanning extraction, transportation, and refining. Management believes that successfully initiating refinery engagement would represent a meaningful step toward validating the Company's broader operational model.

Elektros continues to evaluate multiple opportunities to advance these initiatives and remains committed to executing its plans with a focus on sustainability, efficiency, and long-term value creation.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is focused on the development of artisanal hard-rock lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone, West Africa. The Company's strategy centers on lithium exploration, development, and export, supporting increasing global demand for battery materials and advanced energy technologies.

More information: www.elektros.energy

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may impact results include regulatory developments, operational execution, market conditions, shipping and logistics risks, tariffs, and technological changes.

Contact

Elektros, Inc. (Publicly Traded - Ticker Symbol:ELEK)

Investor Relations & Media

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Phone: 786-477-9003

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-advances-lithium-supply-initiative-through-targeted-lithium-refinery-outreach-1160252