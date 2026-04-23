San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - AI video editing platform, Descript, has announced an update that introduces new features to reduce production complexity and help teams manage, reuse, and scale content more efficiently.

The new features include:

A media library

Enhanced layout reliability

New artificial intelligence integrations

Expanded mobile functionality

Descript's March update introduces new AI model integrations, a media library for asset reuse, and brand color enhancements within its editing platform.

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The new media library feature provides a centralized system for storing and managing video, audio, and visual assets. By allowing users to reuse media across projects without re-uploading files, the feature addresses a common inefficiency in content production, where teams duplicate assets and rebuild work across projects.

To support more complex production tasks, Descript has expanded its artificial intelligence capabilities with new model integrations, including Claude Sonnet 4.6 and Gemini 3.1 Pro. The models are designed to manage multi-step editing processes, including sequencing, refinement, and audio processing, enabling more advanced edits with fewer manual interventions.

The update also introduces improvements to layout behavior, ensuring that existing content remains stable when design changes are applied. Safeguards notify users when elements may be affected and provide options to restore removed content, reducing disruption during editing and minimizing manual correction.

Expanded mobile browser support allows users to open, review, and share projects across devices, supporting faster collaboration cycles and enabling stakeholders to engage with content without requiring a desktop environment.

The update also includes additional performance improvements and bug fixes to maintain a consistent and reliable editing experience.

"Content production is often slowed down by fragmented tools and repeated manual steps," said Kevin M. Sloan, Affiliate and Influencer Growth Marketing Manager at Descript. "This update brings asset management, editing, and AI capabilities into a more unified workflow. By reducing the need to duplicate work and enabling more complex tasks to be handled within a single platform, we're helping teams produce content more efficiently and with greater consistency."

For more information, visit www.descript.com.

About Descript

Descript is an AI-powered video and audio editing platform that makes professional content creation accessible to everyone. By combining transcript-based editing with AI tools for audio enhancement, voice cloning, and generative media, Descript enables teams to produce studio-quality content without specialized expertise. Enterprise customers across healthcare, financial services, media, and technology use Descript to scale content production while maintaining human control over every creative decision.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293946

Source: DesignRush