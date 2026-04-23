New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - Leading B2B platform DesignRush has released its latest list of the top 10 cybersecurity companies in the United States, based on a review of agency capabilities, technical expertise, and verified client feedback.

DesignRush names the top 10 cybersecurity companies in the U.S.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/293773_dd971dd5a4699879_001full.jpg

The ranking draws on an analysis of 988 cybersecurity providers and more than 800 client reviews, each of which undergoes a structured verification process to ensure accuracy and reliability.

Each listed company was assessed by a panel of 12 senior analysts using core criteria, including technical expertise, service capabilities, and consistency in client feedback.

These firms earned top positions in the DesignRush Top Cybersecurity Companies ranking for April 2026:

ELEKS

ELEKS provides custom software development and consulting services spanning product design, engineering, quality assurance, and digital transformation, supporting enterprises and mid-market companies in building and modernizing complex systems.

Location : Chicago, Illinois, USA

: Chicago, Illinois, USA Industries : Government, healthcare, fintech, finance, entertainment, automotive, transportation & logistics, retail, agriculture, and AI.

: Government, healthcare, fintech, finance, entertainment, automotive, transportation & logistics, retail, agriculture, and AI. Website: Custom Software Development | ELEKS

Saigon Technology

Saigon Technology is an ISO-certified custom software development company that provides software outsourcing, offshore development teams, IT staff augmentation, web development, mobile app development, enterprise application development, and AI/ML solutions.

Location : Reston, Virginia, USA

: Reston, Virginia, USA Industries : Healthcare, finance, consumer goods, eCommerce, automotive, corporate services, and more.

: Healthcare, finance, consumer goods, eCommerce, automotive, corporate services, and more. Website: Software Outsourcing Company Vietnam | Saigon Technology

AppMakers USA

AppMakers USA is a mobile and web app development agency that builds apps, custom software, and backend systems, with services that also cover UI/UX design, AI integrations, machine learning, and web development.

Location : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Industries : Delivery & takeaway, entertainment, media & communications, social networks, sports, and more.

: Delivery & takeaway, entertainment, media & communications, social networks, sports, and more. Website: Mobile App Development Company USA | AppMakers USA

Zazz

Zazz is a software development and IT services company providing custom software, cloud, DevOps, cybersecurity, and staff augmentation services to support enterprise technology initiatives.

Location : Seattle, Washington, USA

: Seattle, Washington, USA Industries : Mobile App Development, IT Services, Software Development, Staff Augmentation, and IT Compliance Solution.

: Mobile App Development, IT Services, Software Development, Staff Augmentation, and IT Compliance Solution. Website: Enterprise Software Development Services | Zazz

Digis

Digis is a software development company that provides custom web and mobile development services, along with staff augmentation to support product development teams.

Location : New York City, New York, USA

: New York City, New York, USA Industries : Fintech, healthcare, eCommerce, education, media, and automotive.

: Fintech, healthcare, eCommerce, education, media, and automotive. Website: Custom Software Development Company | Digis

CyberSec Op

CyberSec Op is an information and cybersecurity consulting firm that provides managed security services, incident response, threat hunting, and IT consulting to help organizations protect sensitive data and strengthen security programs.

Location : New York City, New York, USA

: New York City, New York, USA Industries : Software & IT Services, Fintech

: Software & IT Services, Fintech Website: Cybersecurity Consulting & Managed Security Services | CyberSec Op

Genetech Solutions

Genetech Solutions is a custom software development company that delivers web and mobile app development, AI solutions, cybersecurity, and IT staff augmentation, supporting businesses with end-to-end software design and engineering.

Location : Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA

: Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA Industries : Automotive, Hospitality, Education, Health Care, and others.

: Automotive, Hospitality, Education, Health Care, and others. Website: Custom Software Development & AI Solutions | Genetech Solutions

TruAdvantage

TruAdvantage is an IT and cybersecurity consulting firm that provides managed IT services, cloud solutions, compliance support, and security services to help organizations maintain reliable and secure technology operations.

Location : San Jose, California, USA

: San Jose, California, USA Industries : Health Care, Nonprofit, Finance

: Health Care, Nonprofit, Finance Website: Managed IT Services & Cybersecurity Solutions | TruAdvantage

Computools

Computools is a software development and IT consulting company that offers custom software engineering, digital transformation, cloud solutions, and IT staff augmentation services for enterprises and growing businesses.

Location : New York City, New York, USA

: New York City, New York, USA Industries : Energy & Mining, Media & Communications, Software & IT Services, and others.

: Energy & Mining, Media & Communications, Software & IT Services, and others. Website: Custom Software Development & IT Consulting Services | Computools

Capital Techies

Capital Techies is an IT services provider that delivers managed IT support, cloud solutions, cybersecurity, and IT consulting to help organizations maintain efficient and secure technology infrastructure.

Location : Fairfax, Virginia, USA

: Fairfax, Virginia, USA Industries : Nonprofits, Education, Healthcare, Commercial Real Estate, and more.

: Nonprofits, Education, Healthcare, Commercial Real Estate, and more. Website: Managed IT Services & IT Support Solutions | Capital Techies

Agencies interested in being included in the directory may contact DesignRush here.

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293773

Source: DesignRush