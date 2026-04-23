Key takeaways:

Lyft has agreed to acquire Gett's United Kingdom business with close expected in the coming weeks, subject to customary closing conditions.

Gett is one of London's leading black cab apps with strong enterprise business-to-business (B2B) relationships, and brings together the majority of Greater London's registered black cab drivers and will nearly double the number of rides on the Lyft platform in London.

With Gett, Lyft is expanding its coverage of London's full ground transport ecosystem.

This advances Lyft's sustainable global growth strategy, while expanding "out" in more locations and "up" into more high-value segments.

Lyft (Nasdaq: LYFT) has agreed to acquire Gett's UK business, subject to customary closing conditions, with close expected in the coming weeks. Gett is a leading London black cab app, and combined will have the majority of registered black cab drivers across Greater London on the Lyft platform. With the addition of Gett, Lyft is positioned as the leading app for London black cabs and will offer a comprehensive suite of ground transport options from black cabs and private hire to bikes and executive chauffeur that will nearly double the number of rides on the platform across the capital.

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Lyft acquires Gett UK; expands rider offerings in London

Lyft already owns Freenow; currently provides and was recently renewed to provide the bikes and stations for Santander Cycles, including the software that powers them; and later this year will be testing autonomous rides in London with Baidu making it one of the only platforms in the world offering both human-driven and autonomous rides in the city. This acquisition advances Lyft's sustainable global growth strategy by expanding "out" in more locations and "up" into more high-value segments.

Gett's strength is its enterprise DNA years of high-value B2B relationships with clients ranging from London's largest corporations to historic venues and major public sector organizations. Together, that makes Lyft one of London's most comprehensive mobility platforms, in Europe's largest taxi and ride-hail market.

"With Gett, Lyft is expanding its coverage of London's full ground transport ecosystem," said Jeremy Bird, EVP of Global Growth at Lyft. "This milestone reflects Lyft's commitment to the London market and our belief in its long-term potential. Adding Gett to Lyft's ecosystem positions Lyft as the leading app for London black cabs."

"Those who drive black cabs are some of the world's most qualified drivers. Drivers pass the world's toughest taxi exam, learning 25,000 streets and 20,000 landmarks before being licensed," said Thomas Zimmermann, CEO of Freenow by Lyft. "We are excited to welcome Gett into the Lyft ecosystem, strengthening our customer-centric black cab and private hire service for Londoners, passengers across the UK, and travelers worldwide."

Gett brings not just drivers and riders, but a proven enterprise business and its team will transfer to Freenow by Lyft once the acquisition is complete.

"We are delighted to start a new chapter for Gett operations in the UK with Lyft," said Matteo de Renzi, CEO of Gett. "I'm confident that under this new ownership, the team at Gett by Lyft will continue to reach new heights, for the benefit of all our customers, drivers, and partners."

Lyft will release Q1 2026 financial results after the close of the market on Thursday, May 7, 2026. On the same day, Lyft will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these financial results and business highlights. The acquisition will not impact Q1 2026 results and will have an immaterial impact to Q2 2026.

About Lyft

Whether it's an everyday commute or a journey that changes everything, Lyft is driven by our purpose: to serve and connect. Founded in 2012, Lyft has grown into a global mobility platform offering a mix of rideshare, taxis, private hire vehicles, executive chauffeur services, car sharing, bikes, and scooters across six continents and thousands of cities. Millions of drivers have chosen to earn on billions of rides helping to create a more connected world, with transportation options for everyone.

About Freenow by Lyft

Freenow by Lyft is the European taxi app featuring broad multi-mobility options for everyone across 9 European markets and over 180 cities. Millions of passengers can access various mobility services within a single app, including taxis, private hire vehicles, carsharing, car rental, e-scooters, e-bikes, e-mopeds, and public transport. With headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, Freenow is led by CEO Thomas Zimmermann.

About Gett

Gett is London's black taxi app, already trusted by hundreds of thousands of UK users. With three-quarters of TfL registered black cab drivers on the Gett network, you can rely on a pick-up in less than 4 minutes from Central London, plus smoother and quicker journeys thanks to their expert 'Knowledge.' Over 50% of the black cabs registered with Gett are zero-emission capable.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this announcement are "forward-looking statements" about Lyft within the meaning of the securities laws, including statements about Lyft's planned acquisition of Gett, the expected benefits of the transaction, and plans and expectations for the combined company. Such statements, which are not of historical fact, involve estimates, assumptions, judgments and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors are detailed in Lyft's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lyft does not undertake an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events, except as required by applicable law.

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Contacts:

Erin Rheaume, Investors: ir@lyft.com

Donny Nordlicht, Media: press@lyft.com