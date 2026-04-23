The United Group of Companies, Inc.: United by Community

Award-winning commercial real estate developer The United Group of Companies, Inc. elevates the potential of senior, student, and multifamily apartment communities across the country.

TROY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / In 1972, a young Michael J. Uccellini joined his father at the construction site of their family business's first single-family home in Wynantskill, New York. Fifty-four years and more than 25,000 developed housing units later, real estate development and management company The United Group of Companies, Inc. continues to uphold its founding vision: helping people live life to the fullest in expertly managed properties.

"Our work isn't just about providing shelter; it's about creating vibrant communities," explains Uccellini, CEO. "We've navigated multiple economic cycles over the last 50 years and have learned to deliver attractive returns to our investors by actively engaging with city officials and getting involved in the areas we serve."

Senior Living with Style

Each United Group community is an answer to housing needs identified through meetings with city officials, time spent on local boards, and interactions with community stakeholders.

The growing need for senior housing as Baby Boomers transition from homeownership to renting led to the creation of the SUN Program, an award-winning lifestyle program featuring daily activities designed to enrich the lives of senior renters.

"The desired lifestyle for independent, 55+, active seniors is different today than it was for the Eisenhower generations we worked with 20 years ago," explains Uccellini. "The Baby Boomer generation wants connection with enhanced social and fitness areas that cater to and enhance daily life."

From aqua aerobics to Tai Chi, cooking classes to sports outings, and Lunch & Learns to language classes, the SUN Program provides residents with a variety of activities that keep both the mind and body active.

"Many seniors today are looking for companionship and socialization after changes in their lives," says Uccellini. "With the SUN Program, we create daily opportunities for neighbors to gather, connect, and learn."

For Community, By Community

The company's success and longevity stem from a forward-thinking entrepreneurial team composed of individuals of multiple generations, who each bring unique perspectives to the ever-evolving nuances of property management.

"We adapt to technology and create policies and procedures that ensure consistency," Uccellini explains. "We understand zoning restrictions and meet with officials to learn what people want, and we tailor our services around those needs."

Quality housing not only helps markets retain aging community members but also enables them to sell their homes to younger generations, bringing new life to cities while creating jobs for local general contractors and subcontractors.

"It's important to me that we immerse ourselves in the places where we develop a property," says Uccellini. "We typically become members of the chamber of commerce, volunteer at nonprofits, and donate to senior housing organizations. We're successful when our communities are successful."

Contact:

Phone: 518-687-7300

Email: info@ugoc.com

SOURCE: The United Group of Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/the-united-group-of-companies-inc.-united-by-community-1157477