5IVE: Purpose-Driven by Design

When Boriana Strzok launched 5IVE, she wasn't just starting another creative agency - she was building a fundamentally different model. The award-winning strategist walked away from traditional advertising to create a firm where design thinking, research, and innovation drive meaningful change. Today, she leads a global team that helps organizations refine strategic direction, design tools, execute breakthrough campaigns, and develop brands that function as engines for real-world impact.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Headquartered in Minneapolis, 5IVE has been serving local, national, and global clients across the health care, energy, climate, philanthropy, and advocacy sectors for more than 15 years. As a full-service agency, the company delivers integrated strategic and creative services anchored on systems and business transformation.

The catalyst for 5IVE came from personal necessity. As the parent of a daughter with complex medical needs, Boriana Strzok walked away from an agency career that expected her to prioritize one over the other and built a business where no one would have to make that choice. From its inception, 5IVE focused on supporting causes and startups rather than chasing big-name consumer brands. The team chose clients that solve critical problems and advance tangible progress over traditional marketing.

5IVE - named for the five senses - was inspired by Boriana's desire to create immersive experiences, challenge conventions, and catalyze new narratives that fuel connections and give birth to opportunities. As a recognized thought leader, she draws on her deep expertise in design, marketing, and strategy to approach business challenges from multiple dimensions simultaneously.

Throughout her career, Boriana has seen clients struggle to integrate their marketing, communications, and funding efforts as a core function of their strategy. "Values and missions matter, but without a well-articulated programmatic or service portfolio, differentiation, scalable infrastructure, and an effective communications and brand strategy, meaningful impact and growth are less predictable," she shares. "At 5IVE, we distill complexity into engaging narratives, enabling stakeholders to gain clarity, achieve goals, and measure success."

Provoking Change, Centering Humanity

What Boriana finds most meaningful about her role is the ability to provoke change to allow faster, more sustainable implementation of solutions. As a global citizen, she is comfortable navigating different contexts and perspectives and excels at creating conditions that lead to transformation, even when the process is uncomfortable.

As she leads 5IVE into the future, Boriana is working on expanding her portfolio beyond client services into developing products that accelerate change, connect communities, and support human autonomy. In an age of rapid technological advances, she is convinced that the real winners will be those that double down on humanity and community.

"If we harness our collective wisdom," she says, "we can create platforms and tools that utilize the power of technology without compromising our autonomy and well-being."

"Boriana is an adept strategist with a rare gift for distilling complex global challenges into focused, high-impact interventions. In supporting us to build our program strategy from the ground up, she proved masterful at strengthening the case for mission-driven work while amplifying its visibility through compelling narrative development. Boriana possesses an agile mind that deeply respects the nuances of different regional contexts. She is the rare leader who balances deep analytical thinking with a relentless, 'go-getter' drive. Her humility and ambition make her an inspirational force for any organization tackling the world's most pressing issues."

-LILY ODARNO, REGIONAL DIRECTOR, AFRICA, CLEAN AIR TASK FORCE

Contact:

5IVE

43 SE Main Street, Suite 505

Minneapolis, MN 55414

info@5ivempls.com

5ivempls.com

SOURCE: 5ive

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/5ive-purpose-driven-by-design-1157519