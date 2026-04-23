Keys Cafe & Bakery: In the Business of Family

Owned and operated by three generations of family members, Keys Cafe & Bakery brings community members together through nostalgic food and warm service that allows everyone who walks in the door to feel like family.

ROSEVILLE, MN / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / When Barbara Hunn was approached by her best friend, Beverly, about opening a restaurant, she took a leap of faith. Barbara, who had held several jobs over her lifetime, including a career in nursing, didn't have any professional culinary experience. What she did have, however, was a strong work ethic, love of people, and a family legacy of from-scratch food.

"When I was younger, I learned how to cook from scratch from my mother and grandmother. I didn't cook any other way," says Barbara, who opened the doors to the first Keys Cafe & Bakery on Raymond Avenue in 1973. "When people walk through our doors, I want them to feel comfortable and welcome. Our employees and customers are like family."

Named after the sunny Florida Keys, Keys Cafe quickly became a St. Paul staple and is now one of the most awarded family-owned cafes in Minnesota. In the 50-plus years since its founding, the restaurant has expanded to seven additional locations: Forest Lake, Roseville, St. Paul (Robert Street), White Bear Lake, Woodbury, Stillwater, and Hudson, Wisconsin. Each location is owned by one of Barbara's four children: Carol, Jean, Celine (now retired), and Roy and his wife, Amy, alongside granddaughter Noelle, and Woodbury co-owner and partner Amy Mahowald.

This growth was, in large part, due to the menu Barbara crafted. All-day breakfast includes customizable "You-Build-It" omelets and classic Cajun skillets with andouille. Lunch and dinner are equally considered, with hand-breaded fish sandwiches and the restaurant's famous meatloaf, which utilizes a special technique to keep it moist (grandma's secret!). Keys Cafe is also famous for its desserts, like wedding cakes, muffins, and cinnamon rolls. While each location has its own menu items, depending on the preferences of its specific customer base, most of the menu is dedicated to the same nostalgic selection.

The only thing that rivals Keys Cafe's food is its service. From the beginning, Barbara imparted the importance of old-fashioned customer service to each of her family members and employees. Whether they're delivering food to regulars by foot or making personal conversation, team members treat customers like family.

"What everyone can expect right off the bat is a smile," says Makenzi Hunn, Barbara's granddaughter and manager of the Hudson and Stillwater locations. "We're always happy to see our customers, new or old. If someone comes in who seems down, we'll bring their caramel roll before their meal or put a smiley face on the kids' pancakes. We all go above and beyond."

"People come here to eat the food they grew up with," says Don Collyard, a family member who has worked at Keys Cafe since 1990. "It's simply good service and good food, and everything is made from scratch."

From Generation to Generation

All of Barbara's children and grandchildren have fond memories of growing up in Keys Cafe, washing dishes and preparing pastries or running through the booths after closing. With three generations working side by side at the restaurant's various locations, the family brings a personal aspect to the business, which is rarely found in the industry today.

Francesca "Frankie" Collyard, marketing manager, credits Barbara's strong dedication to both her family and the restaurant for this success. "My grandma is the root of it all. When I worked with her early on, she really whipped me into shape," laughs Frankie. "She showed me how hard you have to work to survive in this industry. She was never sitting down. She cooked, cleaned, and worked the register. When people walk into the restaurant, they light up when they see her here. It's such an inspiration."

"I'm excited to see my own kids running around at one of our locations," continues Abigail Hunn, Barbara's granddaughter and manager of the Hudson location. "Working with family is great. Even when you get mad at each other, you know you're going to come back together."

These family relationships transcend blood connection, and employees often become part of the family as well. Whether they're providing financial assistance when their people are in a tough spot or providing compensation above the area's average, the restaurant owners prioritize people over profits. This translates to a long tenure, with servers and back-of-house staff often staying with Keys Cafe for decades.

"It's wonderful to make a difference in our staff members' lives," says Amy Hunn, who co-owns the Hudson and Stillwater locations with her husband, Roy. "It feels like we're working with our extended family, and we want to see them not only grow as people but have the financial security to live a good life."

"We tie communities together, which is something a large corporation can't do," continues Jean Hunn-Collyard, owner of the Woodbury location and co-owner of the Roseville and White Bear Lake locations. "When our customers walk in, we want it to feel like they're coming home. The best way to do that is to take care of our people."

Service Today and Tomorrow

Keys Cafe extends its service far beyond the restaurant walls. The Keys Charity Fund, which receives allocated donations from each of the restaurant's eight locations, finances various charitable contributions every year. In 2025, Keys Cafe sponsored Christmas presents for 14 children. The fund also helped finance the Keys Annual Golf Tournament, which retired in 2025, for 20 years. In 2023 alone, the golf tournament raised more than $72,000 for a family in need.

"With our size and capabilities, it's crucial that we give back," says Roy Hunn, co-owner of the Roseville, Hudson, and Stillwater locations. "There are so many people who need us, and we're here to support the communities who support us."

In 2026, at 89 years old, Barbara is taking a step back from Keys Cafe to relax and spend time with her husband. She's excited for this next chapter and was nearly moved to tears when sharing how grateful she is to have a family she can trust with the legacy she's built.

"I'm able to relax knowing my family is in charge of the future," says Barbara. "My children and grandchildren are amazing; I'm so proud of them and what I know they will accomplish."

Contact:

keyscafe.com

Jean@KeysCafe.Com

612-850-8833

SOURCE: Keys Cafe & Bakery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/keys-cafe-and-bakery-in-the-business-of-family-1157540