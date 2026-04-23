Climate Makers: Beyond the Norm

Improving outcomes for clients is what drives Climate Makers' success.

BROOKLYN CENTER, MN / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Guided by the tagline "Our Trades Impact Lives," Minnesota-based Climate Makers plays a pivotal role in installing and maintaining mechanical and automation systems, helping clients save energy, provide clean air and water, and even supply medical-grade gases for healing.

Founded 47 years ago, the company's focus has been on service contracts in industries ranging from health care and life sciences to light industrial power, education, and government and municipalities. When Chad Nelson and Matt Gardner obtained the business in November 2023, they aimed to expand the company's reach into mechanical contracting for new construction as well.

"We hit the ground running after being awarded a large health care expansion project," says Gardner, EVP, who heads up the company's sales function. "Now, we are a full-service team."

Underlying it all is a strong foundation. Together with prior owner Lori Bauer, who has stayed on in the Founder role of Climate Makers and EVP of Service, Nelson and Gardner established four core Climate Makers values: Do What's Right, Not What's Easy; Live With Fierce Passion to Serve; Go Beyond the Norm; and Grow With Purpose.

Not All Contractors Are Created Equal

With dozens of pipework and ductwork contractors in the region, Nelson and Gardner say their company's focus on values differentiates Climate Makers from competitors. "We are committed to keeping Climate Makers a family-owned and operated business," says Gardner.

Since taking over two years ago, Nelson and Gardner have doubled annual revenue and more than doubled the size of their team. "That rapid growth is not only 100% organic," notes Nelson, President, "it's also 100% based on both internal and external relationships.

"We consider our people to be gold-a rare resource," he continues, "and we purposely work with contractors, owners, and consultants who value long-term relationships."

Thanks to strategic partnerships, Climate Makers has the ability to flex up or down to meet the needs of any size project. This nimble structure also allows Climate Makers to work as a team with customers.

"We listen to each other, grow together, and establish purpose together," says Nelson.

That capacity to work as a team was shown when Climate Makers helped streamline a process for a team of nurses who'd been forced to operate a piece of machinery manually for months on end. Or when the company's attention to detail, care, and craftsmanship guided the installation of critical gas systems in a hospital that now provides life-saving care to patients.

"We sell services and solutions which help clients optimize to save money and further their own missions," says Gardner.

These goals are achieved thanks to the company's unique features. Climate Makers is a humble, hungry family business with multiple generations intact, serving clients long after the sale with a commitment to educating customers. In fact, Bauer's current role sees her working alongside customers, "hands-in-the-dirt," training clients how to maintain and care for their mechanical systems.

"It's all about doing what you say you'll do," says Nelson, "helping people avoid disruption, keeping systems efficient, and making them last as long as possible."

Contact:

763-786-5999

climatemakersinc.com

SOURCE: Climate Makers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/climate-makers-beyond-the-norm-1157544