Sovran: Part of the Team

For 40 years, Sovran has been meeting and exceeding clients' technology needs.

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Since its founding in 1987, IT services company Sovran has had a mission to provide clients with the best technology solutions for their needs. What began as a business selling products and licenses morphed in 2011 to providing managed services for firms of nearly all sizes.

"From networks to end-user support, 24-hour and 365-day help desks, and anything that might go wrong, we come into a company's IT department and handle everything," says Traci Leffner, president. "We work with each company to identify their priorities and mold our services around their needs."

With clients ranging from nonprofits to manufacturing companies, legal firms, and even financial organizations, Sovran prides itself on being proactive. "We keep budgets, we keep clients' equipment running stable, and we give plenty of advance notice when things need to be replaced or will fail," says Leffner.

Through Sovran's IT Process, the Director of Managed Services and engineering team evaluate and assess the state of clients' networks, cybersecurity, and compliance. They also help clients plan multi-year technology roadmaps and navigate the transition from on-premises servers to the cloud. "We make clients' lives easier," says Leffner.

The Sovran Difference

Sovran is one of the few IT consultant companies that works on site-from system administrators who visit clients once a month to having a Sovran team member on-site everyday.

"It's part of our proactive take," says Leffner. "We learn from the inside and watch how people use technology so we can figure out how they can best utilize it moving forward."

Sovran also undergoes quarterly reviews with clients to analyze all tickets that came in during the prior 90 days. This system helps the team identify and mitigate problems that continually pop up for clients.

Recently, Sovran obtained its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) which all federal contractors who work with sensitive information are required to have. Though not required for IT firms who service federal contractors, obtaining the CMMC certification has allowed the team to experience exactly what their clients would when they go through the CMMC transition.

"That way, when our team walks clients through the process, we will have seen and felt all the same things," says Leffner.

Strength in Leadership

For 37 of Sovran's 40 years, Lisa Loken has led the Sovran team-well before women were as prevalent in tech as they are today. But strength, resilience, and perseverance drove her to take ownership of the business in 1991. Today, she maintains the company's vision, ensures clients are treated with fairness and respect, and helps oversee Sovran's internal team of 27 team members.

Her overarching vision is infectious, says Leffner, and results in Sovran feeling more like a family where clients are considered supported partners. "When someone signs a contract, we say: 'Welcome to the Sovran family,'" she says.

As part of the family, clients receive 24/7 personal support, and Sovran's engineers speak on a level they understand. Sovran also handles third-party vendor support, and some employees even serve on clients' internal technology committees. "When people come on board with us," says Leffner, "they tend not to leave."

Contact:

Sovran

1171 Northland Drive

Mendota Heights, MN 55120

651-686-0515

sovran.com

SOURCE: Sovran

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sovran-part-of-the-team-1157553