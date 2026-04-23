Snow Krealich Architects: Snow Kreilich Architects: Poetry and Pragmatism

With diverse project types, the team at Snow Kreilich Architects achieves design excellence by equally prioritizing clients' goals and aspirations, site influences, environment, and building performance.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / "In our practice, we balance the pragmatic and the poetic in every project," says Matthew Kreilich, FAIA, CID, LEED AP, design principal at Snow Kreilich Architects. "There's many practical and functional details we need to consider as architects, but it's those intangible elements-like the way daylight moves across a material-that are so inspiring and important."

When Julie Snow, FAIA, founded the firm in 1995 under the name Julie Snow Architects, the firm took an approach that balanced the aspirational and operational elements in the spaces they designed, starting with manufacturing facilities throughout the Midwest. The firm sought to challenge the status quo of these facilities, bringing manufacturing and office divisions under one roof; in turn, creating a model for business operations (and eventually other project typologies) that was more integrated and collaborative, garnering widespread recognition from business journals and awards programs across the region.

Today, after 30 years in practice and a transition from Julie Snow Architects to Snow Kreilich Architects in 2014, the Minneapolis-based firm holds a diverse national portfolio that includes everything from single-family residential homes to wide-reaching public projects. The studio takes a restrained and thoughtful approach to architecture while following a framework for design excellence that considers program, site, environment, and inhabitants. This philosophy challenges designers to employ processes and materials that are sustainable while also considering clients' daily functional needs. The influence of a site's cultural, environmental, and social context are also important considerations in Snow Kreilich Architects' design approach.

"It's impactful to see the ways a building can positively impact people's lives and connection to place," says Kreilich, who is fond of the WELL Building Standard, which prioritizes human health, safety, and well-being.

People and Place

When viewing a Snow Kreilich Architects project from afar, it can almost be missed because of how unobtrusively it sits within its environment. This is certainly the case for "X House" in Marquette, Michigan. Balanced on rocky terrain overlooking Lake Superior, the home is thoughtful and quiet, respectful of the innate power of the site. The careful siting and use of natural material selections allow it to blend seamlessly with its surroundings.

An institutional project in Minneapolis, the Lakewood Cemetery Welcome Center serves as a new front door to this 150-year-old institution. The design focuses on the human experience, making sure both the interior and exterior are accessible, inviting, and functional. The site's greater historic and environmental context was also carefully considered, and the center is designed to net zero energy.

A new soccer stadium at Energizer Park in St. Louis exemplifies the firm's approach to cultural work. The 22,500-seat MLS stadium and surrounding district was designed in collaboration with HOK to feel open and porous to the city with opportunities for activity, even on non-game days. The structure is striking and modern with state-of-the-art amenities that activate its urban environment.

None of these projects, says Kreilich, would be possible without the capabilities of his team. "There's nothing better than working with a group of thoughtful people who are committed to constantly learning and growing. As leaders, we make sure to support that growth," says Kreilich. "If you have good people, you're going to have good projects, and you're going to have good client relationships. That's what it's all about."

Contact:

Snow Kreilich Architects

219 North Second Street, Suite 300

Minneapolis, MN 55401

612-359-9430

snowkreilich.com

SOURCE: Snow Krealich Architects

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/snow-kreilich-architects-poetry-and-pragmatism-1157558