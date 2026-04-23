Old Dominion University: The University of the Future

Old Dominion University is meeting the moment by transforming technology from a tool into a bridge, connecting curiosity to discovery.

NORFOLK, VA / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / As a 95-year-old Research 1 institution with 239 undergraduate and graduate programs, 93 certificate programs, and a medical school, Old Dominion University embraces technology, reflecting its unique ability to progress with the times. While other universities have "picked a lane" and created academic programs specifically for AI and emerging technologies or used AI to advance research or enhance operations, this coastal Virginia institution set a different course.

"We have implemented emerging technologies across all areas and taken a multipronged approach to AI readiness that empowers our students and our institution to lead in today's everchanging, technological world," says President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D.

"Today's students are digital natives who expect learning to be interactive and personalized," says Nina Rodriguez Gonser, vice president for digital transformation and technology. "That's how they game, entertain, shop, and communicate."

Old Dominion University has embraced this new reality, meeting all of its students, nearly 24,000, where they are-not just by adopting new technology, but by focusing on integrating technology into every aspect of the school, from teaching and learning to research and engagement.

The University's overarching goal is to help make every graduate AI fluent, digitally agile, and able to thrive in an economy that's been transformed by technology.

Future Focused

Old Dominion University teaches students to create with AI. The University embeds AI literacy across curricula, and faculty leads national conversations about integrating those tools and teaching them. "From recruitment to admission, advising and grade completion, as well as predictive learning tools to help customize instruction, we leverage AI to enhance the student experience and make sure every student is supported," says Rodriguez Gonser.

The University has also partnered with Google Public Sector to create the MonarchSphere powered by Google Cloud, a first-of-its-kind AI incubator in higher education. MonarchSphere gives students and faculty a virtual infrastructure in which to research, solve real-world problems, build AI models, connect with experts, and even hold classes.

"Our unique AI incubator offers a dynamic environment where Google and Old Dominion University faculty, students, and industry partners can scale research to accelerate AI-driven solutions," says President Hemphill. "The MonarchSphere enables faster, more efficient research, supports data-intensive workloads, and empowers our teams with cutting-edge AI resources to drive innovation forward."

Add in Old Dominion University's physical location in a dynamic coastal region with plentiful exposure to government and military career opportunities, and it is uniquely poised to drive growth for the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Hands-On in the Real World

Knowing full well that learning extends well beyond the classroom, Old Dominion University is committed to offering students real-world experience as often as possible. In addition to simulated learning environments and research opportunities through the MonarchSphere, the University pledges that every student will graduate with at least one internship under their belt.

"Day-one ready is our pledge to students and the workforce," says Rodriguez Gonser. "We want our graduates to have a world-class education and credentials, but also Google career certificates, badges, micro credentials, internships, immersive learning, and research opportunities. That will prepare them for that world of work."

"President Hemphill is truly a visionary," she continues, "and this institution has invested nearly $30 million to create the classrooms of tomorrow, today." The movement is not just about technology, she adds, "It's about building an ecosystem where innovation is accessible to every student and every discipline."

Contact:

Old Dominion University

5115 Hampton Boulevard

Norfolk, VA 23529

757-683-3114

odu.edu

SOURCE: Old Dominion University

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/old-dominion-university-the-university-of-the-future-1157584