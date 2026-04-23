AVCOM of Virginia Inc.: Following the Signal

Vertically integrated technology company AVCOM of Virginia Inc. leverages technology and customer service to design and manufacture high-quality commercial spectrum analyzers and signal monitoring products that meet the evolving needs of the satellite communication industry.

CHESTERFIELD, VA / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Since its founding in 1976 by inventor R. Andrew Hatfield, AVCOM of Virginia Inc. has had a history of reinventing itself.

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company initially made a name for itself with the PSR-3 Satellite Receiver, which enabled the reception of TV stations before the rise of encryption rendered the flagship product obsolete in the 1980s.

"When the satellite receiver industry went downhill, Hatfield found that no one was making a product that allowed installers to see the footprint of the satellite from a radio frequency perspective," says Jay Evans, president. "He came up with a battery-powered, 18-pound portable spectrum analyzer that allows operators to see the interference to help them align with the satellite."

It's the company's spirit of innovation in answering customer needs that attracted Evans to the company in 2004, at a time when AVCOM's future was uncertain at best.

"I was astounded at the company's capabilities when I joined the team," says Evans. "It was like a garage on steroids. They had three machine centers, a wave solder machine, and a team of scientists doing intricate work. We were $250,000 in the red, but I had a gut feeling that we could turn the company around slowly and methodically."

Customer-Led Evolution

The evolution of AVCOM from struggling to stay afloat in 2004 to its current position as a leader in the industry is a result of determination, reinvesting in equipment, and staying close to customer concerns.

"The satellite communication (SATCOM) industry is always evolving technologically. Key components become obsolete, causing our products to require redesign," Evans explains. "Challenges are answered with customized products, created by asking customers questions to learn what to tweak in the lab to overcome their obstacles."

Customization and communication are the team's strengths against competitors. Whether improving graphical user interface software or the microprocessor firmware, each tweak and change comes from understanding customers and turning internally to solve the problem.

"We keep the company small and nimble to respond to each customer," says Evans. "We're active online and with newsletters, but we also send someone on our team to tradeshows and customer sites doing the old-fashioned practice of meeting people in person to get the data that keeps us improving."

Think Vertically

Apart from electrical plating, every piece of every AVCOM product is completed in-house to remain close to customer needs while avoiding the red tape and rising costs associated with working with outside entities.

"Our vertically integrated structure allows us to respond quickly to the demands of customers and the market when prototyping and manufacturing," says Evans. "I believe the quality of a product is much higher if you're responsible for every aspect from start to finish rather than outsourcing.

"It's why we're not afraid of technology replacing us," he continues. "We embrace innovation to enhance our capabilities to remain at the forefront of the SATCOM industry."

Contact:

AVCOM of Virginia Inc.

7729 Pocoshock Way

North Chesterfield, VA 23235

804-794-2500

avcomofva.com

SOURCE: AVCOM of Virginia Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/avcom-of-virginia-inc.-following-the-signal-1157586