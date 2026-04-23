Riggins Company: True Grit

What happens when leadership treats accountability as a system, not a personality.

HAMPTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / At Riggins Company in Hampton, Virginia, people do not simply show up to do a job. They come to be part of something. Careers are built here, families grow alongside the company, and accountability is shared rather than assigned. That is why this family-owned metal fabrication company has become a trusted supplier to some of the most demanding customers in the world, including the U.S. Navy, the Department of Defense, and NASA.

"We win together or we lose together, but whatever we do, we do it together," says President and CEO Justin Byrum. In work that supports nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carriers, there is no room for finger-pointing or silos. Projects succeed because the same people remain engaged long enough to solve the hard problems together.

That culture did not happen by accident. It traces back to John Munford.

John did not inherit a thriving company or a comfortable starting point. When he stepped into leadership, Riggins was small and still carving out its place in a demanding industry. What he brought was vision. He believed that if the company built a strong, diverse customer base and took care of its people, it could become something far bigger than its footprint.

Over time, that belief proved true. John focused on opportunity by pursuing new customers, new markets, and new ways to grow while building a place where people felt valued and invested. Riggins became known not only for what it could fabricate, but also for how it operated, with integrity, accountability, and respect for the men and women doing the work.

Today, that culture is being carried forward by Justin Byrum and the leadership team John built. It is a group of leaders with decades at the company who protect the culture that defines Riggins.

Justin did not step into the role to change what made Riggins special. He stepped in to continue it and guide the company's growth in the right way.

"We're not driving growth for the prestige," Justin says. "We are growing to create opportunities for individuals and families to build careers in a fun, caring environment."

Riggins often describes itself as a small company doing big things, a reflection of both its size and its ambition.

What makes that possible is how deeply people matter here. Riggins is a tight-knit, supportive group where individuals are known, valued, and backed by one another, and that culture remains intact even as the company continues to grow.

That growth is already happening. In just three years, Riggins has tripled its revenue by investing in its people, its capabilities, and its relationships. New equipment, expanded facilities, and advanced fabrication capacity all support the same mission: to do exceptional work with the same team over the long term.

That is why Riggins prioritizes permanent, full-time roles over contract labor. It is why multiple generations of the same families work side by side. It is also why people stay, because they are not simply punching a clock, they are building something together.

"The real test isn't whether problems come up," Justin says. "It's whether people feel supported enough to stay the course and fix them."

That support system, rooted in John's values and sustained through Justin's leadership, allows Riggins to operate at the highest levels of precision and accountability. It keeps teams aligned when the stakes are high and timelines are tight, and it sets the company apart in an industry that often overlooks the human side of the work.

John Munford's legacy is not written in titles or timelines. It lives in the culture he created, a culture that began with vision and continues to give people the opportunity to grow, contribute, and succeed together at Riggins Company.

Contact:

Riggins Company

410 Rotary Street

Hampton, VA 23661

757-826-0525

rigginscompany.com

SOURCE: Riggins Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/riggins-company-true-grit-1157651