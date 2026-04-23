Wentz Financial Group: Worth The Wait

At Wentz Financial Group, understanding comes before outcomes.

HUDSON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / At Wentz Financial Group in Hudson, screens track markets and news as it unfolds. Charts and visuals throughout the office keep information in view, inviting questions and conversation. The environment is bright and meant to spark curiosity about what's possible when people stay engaged and informed.

"Early on, I learned that the hardest part of investing isn't making a decision," says Bud Wentz, president, senior financial advisor, and director of product research, "it's knowing when to stay disciplined and protect what you've already built."

Long before Wentz was advising others, he was learning firsthand how patience earns its place. As a teenager, convinced he was ready to manage his money, he moved from a steady mutual fund to individual stocks. However, a market downturn followed weeks later, cutting his savings in half. It took over a year for his account to recover.

But recover he did. Since 1996, Wentz has been drawn to the responsibility that comes with investing, dedicating his life to helping others avoid its pitfalls. He's seen sudden wealth arrive and disappear when the person behind it checked out. He's also worked with clients who started with far less and stayed deeply engaged, asking questions, wanting to understand every decision, and paying attention to how their money was actually working. Over time, those clients built something durable.

Therefore, Wentz has learned that asset size doesn't determine outcomes. Participation does. He says, "I'd rather work with someone who wants to learn and stay involved than someone with significantly more who prefers to hand decisions off and look away."

It's in the Details

Communication follows the same logic. From the very first meeting, the firm pays attention to fit. Wentz and his team want to know how engaged someone will be in the process and what progress actually means to them. Over time, there's a growing sense of familiarity as clients don't have to reexplain their history or revisit the reasons for a decision made years earlier. The context is already there. When markets shift or lives change, conversations focus on the future. Less time is spent revisiting old ground and more on what comes next.

"We want clients to understand the why behind the how," says Wentz. "Not just the result."

Beyond the numbers, some of the most telling success stories decorate the office walls. A retirement reached, a transition navigated, and a goal finally realized to remind everyone why patience matters and paying attention is part of the job.

That sense of steadiness permeates among team members. Wentz's office manager, Jennifer Young, has been by his side for 25 years. Tim Porter, director of retirement plan services and financial advisor, is entering his 21st year at the firm. Meanwhile, analysts, including senior analyst Matt Norris, and branch leaders at the Hudson and Ravenna branches, including office manager Jon Lenton, bring more than a decade of experience.

Wentz keeps doing this work because he can't imagine doing anything else. It's the same with the rest of his team. Losing half his savings at 17 didn't make him cautious, it made him deliberate. "People want to know someone is watching out for them," he says. "We focus on decisions you can live with even when the market doesn't cooperate."

Contact:

Wentz Financial Group

5790 Hudson Drive

Hudson, OH 44236

330-650-2700

wentzfinancialgroup.com

Securities are offered through Raymond James Financial Services Inc. Member FIRNA/SIPC

Wentz Financial Group is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services.

Investment Advisory Services are offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc.

SOURCE: Wentz Financial Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/wentz-financial-group-worth-the-wait-1159078