FirsTrust: Real Advice. No Agenda

At FirsTrust, fiduciary isn't just a buzzword. It's a promise.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Good advice feels familiar. It sounds like knowing a person and weighing every decision as if it were their own. That's the kind of counsel clients find at FirsTrust, an Orlando-born wealth management firm where objectivity and empathy share the same table.

"We meet a lot of families who thought they were getting good financial advice," says Mike Koenig, Founding Partner. "But too often, it turned out to be just a good sales pitch."

For Koenig, that pattern became impossible to ignore when he found himself at a Wall Street corporation being encouraged to sell financial products rather than serve. "If I recommended a certain mutual fund or insurance policy, I got paid more," he recalls. "You aren't a financial 'advisor' if you walk into the first client meeting with a sales pitch."

So, he walked away from that model and built FirsTrust to provide independent, objective financial advice that prioritizes the client's best interest. Unlike traditional brokers and "fee-based" advisors, FirsTrust has no loyalties to a Wall Street parent company, receives no sales commissions, and accepts no kickbacks or incentives for promoting certain investments.

As their name implies, FirsTrust believes the FIRST step is demonstrating TRUST, which lays the foundation for everything else.

Nobody is an Expert in Everything

FirsTrust believes wealthy families that pay a fee for financial expertise should receive the services of an actual financial expert. This requires the collaborative effort of a FinancialTeam of specialists; thus, the firm's web address "FinancialTeam.com."

The depth of expertise on this fee-only FinancialTeam is formidable. Brian Sirota is a Certified Financial Planner and Chartered Financial Consultant with a master's degree in business administration and 15 years of experience in comprehensive financial planning.

Chartered Financial Analyst Chris Cannon, the firm's Chief Investment Officer, employs over 30 years of investment management experience into each client's portfolio.

Strategic Tax Planning is provided by 30-year industry veteran Elayne Pisarik, a Certified Financial Planner and Chartered Financial Consultant with a master's degree in taxation.

Clients with generational legacy objectives are served by Mike Koenig, a Certified Financial Planner and Juris Master of Law who has been guiding high net worth clients in estate and asset protection planning for nearly 40 years.

"And, when a collaborative team of experienced fiduciary professionals costs less than a solo advisor elsewhere-it doesn't get better than that," says Koenig.

Many of FirsTrust's clients are affluent retirees (or those who aspire to become one) and families with assets approaching $10 million or more. "Over time, those are the estates that potentially cultivate an estate tax problem, and without proper planning, millions of dollars could eventually be inherited by Uncle Sam instead of their own children," he notes.

Since its inception, FirsTrust has evaluated every aspect of client advice and service delivery by asking the right questions. For Sirota, that question is often, "What keeps you up at night?" and "How can we employ a few basic financial disciplines to alleviate that concern?"

Once a client's financial plan is completed, Cannon evaluates the construction of the investment portfolio by asking himself, "How would I go about achieving this client's objectives if it were my own money?"-drawing upon his decades of knowledge and experience navigating the infamous potholes of Wall Street.

In Pisarik's mind, there are hidden tax-saving opportunities in every client's financial profile-the question is simply, "Where are they?"

Koenig finds the Rule of 72 to be a powerful illustrative tool: at 7.2%, an investment will double in value over 10 years; at 10%, an investment will double in value over 7.2 years. After a high net worth family does this simple math, Koenig asks, "How much of your future estate would you like to bequeath to Uncle Sam?"

Collectively and collaboratively for 30 years, the FirsTrust FinancialTeam has been helping clients pursue their financial objectives like a pro: tuning out Wall Street noise, avoiding costly mistakes, capturing meaningful tax savings, and transferring wealth seamlessly across generations-without losing any more sleep.

Contact:

FirsTrust

121 S. Orange Street, Suite 1500

Orlando, FL 32801

800-585-9888

financialteam.com

SOURCE: FirsTrust

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/firstrust-real-advice.-no-agenda-1159081