Infinity Healthcare Recognized with 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Home Care Services in Northern Alberta

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award (CCA) proudly announces Infinity Healthcare as the 2026 winner in the Home Care Services category in Northern Alberta. This recognition highlights the company's commitment to delivering compassionate, personalized in-home care while redefining the role of customer service in healthcare.

Infinity Healthcare is built on the belief that exceptional care goes beyond clinical support. By placing a strong emphasis on empathy, communication, and trust, the company brings a people-first approach to home care, ensuring every client feels respected, heard, and supported. This focus on restoring the human touch in healthcare has helped Infinity Healthcare stand out as a trusted provider across the region.

"Bringing back customer service to healthcare is at the core of everything we do," said the Infinity Healthcare team. "We are honoured to receive this recognition and grateful to the clients and families who trust us with their care. This award reflects our commitment to delivering not only quality support, but also meaningful, compassionate experiences."

Infinity Healthcare offers a wide range of services designed to support individuals in the comfort of their own homes. These include personal care, daily living assistance, companionship, and specialized support such as dementia care. Each service is tailored to meet the unique needs of the client, allowing individuals to maintain independence while receiving the care they require.

The company's team of dedicated caregivers works closely with clients and their families to develop personalized care plans that prioritize both physical and emotional well-being. By taking the time to listen and understand each individual's needs, Infinity Healthcare ensures that every aspect of care is delivered with attention, reliability, and respect.

Serving communities across Northern Alberta, Infinity Healthcare continues to raise the standard for in-home care by combining professional expertise with a strong customer service philosophy. This approach not only enhances the quality of care provided but also helps build lasting relationships with the individuals and families they support.

As the demand for home care services continues to grow, Infinity Healthcare remains focused on delivering dependable, high-quality care that allows clients to live comfortably and confidently in their own homes. Through its commitment to compassion, consistency, and service excellence, the company continues to make a meaningful impact in the communities it serves.

About Infinity Healthcare

Infinity Healthcare is a Northern Alberta-based home care provider dedicated to delivering compassionate, personalized in-home healthcare services. The company offers a range of services including personal care, daily assistance, companionship, and specialized support such as dementia care. With a strong focus on customer service, Infinity Healthcare prioritizes trust, empathy, and reliability in every interaction, helping clients maintain comfort, independence, and quality of life in their own homes. For more information, visit www.infinityhealthcare.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/infinity-healthcare-recognized-with-2026-consumer-choice-award-f-1159878