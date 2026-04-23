N&C Construction Renovation Ltd Named 2026 Consumer Choice Award Winner in Home Renovation Contractor for Northern Alberta

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / N&C Construction Renovation Ltd has been recognized as a 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Home Renovation Contractor category for Northern Alberta. This recognition reflects the company's dedication to delivering high-quality renovations that enhance both the functionality and aesthetic appeal of residential spaces.

Specializing in a wide range of home renovation services, N&C Construction Renovation Ltd is known for transforming homes into spaces that better suit the needs and lifestyles of their clients. From modern kitchen upgrades to full-scale home renovations, the company approaches every project with a focus on precision, craftsmanship, and attention to detail. Their work is guided by a clear understanding that each home is unique, and every renovation should reflect the vision of the homeowner.

At the core of the company's approach is a commitment to collaboration. N&C Construction Renovation Ltd works closely with clients throughout every stage of the renovation process, from initial consultation and planning to final execution. This hands-on, client-focused approach ensures that projects are completed not only to high standards, but also in alignment with each client's expectations and goals.

Quality remains a defining feature of the company's work. By using premium materials and maintaining strong workmanship standards, N&C Construction Renovation Ltd delivers results that are built to last. Each project is backed by a solid warranty, providing homeowners with added confidence and peace of mind long after the renovation is complete. This emphasis on durability and reliability has contributed to the company's growing reputation across Northern Alberta.

N&C Construction Renovation Ltd also understands the importance of creating spaces that offer both practical value and visual appeal. Whether it is optimizing layout and storage in a kitchen, updating finishes to reflect modern design trends, or undertaking comprehensive home transformations, the company focuses on delivering renovations that improve everyday living. Their ability to balance functionality with design has made them a trusted partner for homeowners seeking meaningful upgrades to their properties.

Receiving the Consumer Choice Award is a significant milestone for the company. The award is based on independent market research that evaluates businesses on reputation, service quality, and customer satisfaction. Being selected as a winner highlights N&C Construction Renovation Ltd's consistent commitment to excellence and its strong standing within the community.

"We are honoured to be recognized as a Consumer Choice Award winner. Our team is passionate about helping homeowners bring their ideas to life, and this award reflects the trust our clients place in us." said the N&C Construction Renovation team.

As the demand for home renovations continues to grow, N&C Construction Renovation Ltd remains focused on innovation, quality, and client satisfaction. The company continues to build on its reputation by delivering tailored renovation solutions that meet the evolving needs of homeowners across Northern Alberta.

About N&C Construction Renovation Ltd

N&C Construction Renovation Ltd is a Northern Alberta-based home renovation company specializing in kitchen renovations, full home transformations, and custom renovation projects. The company is committed to delivering high-quality workmanship, using premium materials, and providing reliable service backed by warranty to ensure long-lasting results. For more information, visit www.nc-construction.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nandc-construction-renovation-ltd-named-2026-consumer-choice-awa-1159879