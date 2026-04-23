Quantum Kitchen Countertops Ltd. Recognized as 2026 Consumer Choice Award Winner in Countertops Category for Northern Alberta

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Quantum Kitchen Countertops Ltd. has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Countertops category for Northern Alberta, reflecting its strong reputation for quality workmanship and customer-focused service.

Based in Edmonton, the company brings over 17 years of owner experience and nearly 27 years of combined team expertise in stone countertop fabrication. Quantum Kitchen Countertops Ltd. specializes in quartz and other premium materials, delivering custom surfaces designed to enhance both the functionality and style of residential and commercial spaces.

A key part of the company's offering is its design centre, which features a full slab gallery showcasing a curated selection of quartz from leading brands. This allows clients to view materials in their entirety and make confident design decisions. Supported by a knowledgeable team, customers receive guidance throughout the process, from material selection to final installation.

Focused on precision, efficiency, and value, Quantum Kitchen Countertops Ltd. works closely with clients to bring their vision to life while maintaining reasonable timelines and competitive pricing. Each project is approached with careful attention to detail, ensuring a finished product that is both durable and visually refined.

"Being recognized with a Consumer Choice Award is a meaningful achievement for our team. We are committed to delivering quality countertops and a seamless experience for every client we work with," said the Quantum Kitchen Countertops team.

Consumer Choice Award recognizes business excellence through a rigorous, independent research process that evaluates brand reputation, customer satisfaction, and service quality. Being selected as a 2026 winner reflects Quantum Kitchen Countertops Ltd.'s strong reputation and the trust it has built with clients across Northern Alberta.

As demand for high-quality, custom stone surfaces continues to grow, Quantum Kitchen Countertops Ltd. remains dedicated to innovation, precision, and exceptional service. By combining years of industry experience with a passion for craftsmanship, the company continues to set a high standard in the countertops industry.

About Quantum Kitchen Countertops Ltd.

Quantum Kitchen Countertops Ltd. is an Edmonton-based company specializing in stone countertop fabrication and installation. With extensive industry experience and a focus on quality materials and customer service, the company provides custom countertop solutions throughout Alberta. Its design centre features a full slab gallery, offering clients a hands-on experience when selecting materials. To learn more, visit www.quantumkitchen.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/quantum-kitchen-countertops-ltd.-recognized-as-2026-consumer-cho-1159881