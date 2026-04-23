Inspired Method Recognized as 2026 Consumer Choice Award Winner in Business Coach Category for Northern Alberta

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Inspired Method has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Business Coach category for Northern Alberta, a recognition that highlights the company's impactful approach to helping service-based businesses achieve meaningful, sustainable growth.

Inspired Method stands apart in the business coaching space by focusing on the root causes that hold businesses back rather than just surface-level improvements. While many coaching programs emphasize short-term revenue gains or quick marketing fixes, Inspired Method takes a deeper, more strategic approach, helping business owners identify and resolve the operational, structural, and mindset challenges that keep them stuck in survival mode.

At the core of Inspired Method's philosophy is the belief that a successful business should do more than generate income. It should create stability, empower teams, and provide owners with a sense of freedom and fulfillment. This perspective has shaped a coaching model that prioritizes long-term performance, operational clarity, and scalable systems that allow businesses to grow without constant overwhelm.

Working primarily with service-based businesses, Inspired Method supports clients in building strong foundations that can sustain growth from six to seven figures and beyond. Through a combination of strategic guidance, proven frameworks, and hands-on coaching, the company helps business owners refine their operations, strengthen leadership, and create more efficient and reliable teams.

Rather than offering one-size-fits-all solutions, Inspired Method tailors its approach to each client's unique challenges and goals. This personalized process allows business owners to gain clarity on what is truly limiting their growth and develop practical strategies to overcome those barriers. The result is not only increased profitability, but also a more structured, resilient business that can operate effectively without constant intervention from the owner.

Clients who work with Inspired Method often experience a shift not only in their business performance, but also in their overall quality of life. By implementing systems that reduce chaos and improve consistency, business owners are able to reclaim their time, reduce stress, and focus on the aspects of their work that matter most. This holistic transformation is a key part of the company's mission to help entrepreneurs build businesses that are both high-performing and deeply rewarding.

"We want to help business owners move beyond constant hustle and into a place where their business supports their life, not the other way around. That means building something that is profitable, reliable, and ultimately fulfilling." said the Inspired Method team.

Consumer Choice Award is the only organization in North America that determines winners based on independent market research. Each year, businesses are evaluated through a rigorous process that measures brand reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall service excellence within their respective markets. Inspired Method's selection as a 2026 winner reflects its strong reputation and the measurable impact it has had on clients throughout Northern Alberta.

As the demand for strategic business coaching continues to grow, Inspired Method remains focused on helping service-based entrepreneurs achieve sustainable success. By addressing the underlying issues that limit growth and providing clear, actionable strategies, the company is helping reshape how business owners approach scaling and long-term performance.

About Inspired Method

Inspired Method is a business coaching company serving service-based businesses across Northern Alberta and beyond. The company focuses on identifying and resolving the core challenges that prevent businesses from scaling, helping clients build profitable, self-sustaining operations with strong teams and efficient systems. Through strategic coaching and customized support, Inspired Method empowers business owners to achieve sustainable growth and a more balanced, fulfilling professional life. To learn more, visit www.inspiredmethod.com.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/inspired-method-recognized-as-2026-consumer-choice-award-winner-1159885