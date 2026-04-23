Fort Sask Reno Inc. Named 2026 Consumer Choice Award Winner in Construction Consultants & Management for Northern Alberta

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Fort Sask Reno Inc. has been recognized as a 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Construction Consultants & Management category for Northern Alberta. This recognition highlights the company's commitment to professionally managed renovations, quality workmanship, and exceptional client service.

Proudly serving the Fort Saskatchewan and Greater Edmonton area since 2007, Fort Sask Reno Inc. has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality interior and exterior renovation projects. With over 200 Google reviews and a perfect five-star rating, the company is recognized as one of the highest-rated renovation providers in the region.

Fort Sask Reno Inc. specializes in managing renovations from concept to completion, combining structured project management with skilled trades to deliver consistent results. Whether undertaking a full home renovation or improving specific areas, the team focuses on solutions aligned with each client's vision, needs, and budget.

A defining strength of the company is its focus on client experience. Fort Sask Reno offers 3D virtual design consultations, transparent pricing, and clear communication throughout each stage of the renovation process. Financing options are also available, helping make projects more accessible for homeowners.

Quality and accountability remain central to every project. Fort Sask Reno Inc. stands behind its work with a lifetime workmanship guarantee and ensures all projects are completed by licensed, insured, and WCB-compliant professionals. This commitment provides homeowners with confidence and peace of mind.

Receiving the Consumer Choice Award is a meaningful milestone for Fort Sask Reno Inc. The award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, service quality, and customer satisfaction, reinforcing the company's consistent performance.

"Our focus has always been on delivering renovations that are well-planned, well-managed, and built to last. This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in our team," said the Fort Sask Reno team.

As a family-owned and operated company, Fort Sask Reno remains deeply rooted in the local community while continuing to deliver reliable, professionally managed renovation services across the region.

About Fort Sask Reno Inc.

Fort Sask Reno Inc. is a Fort Saskatchewan-based renovation company specializing in construction consulting, project management, and interior and exterior renovations. Established in 2007, the company is known for its transparent communication, structured approach, and commitment to high-quality craftsmanship. For more information, visit www.fortsaskreno.com.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its selection process ensures that only outstanding service providers in each category receive this recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/fort-sask-reno-inc.-named-2026-consumer-choice-award-winner-in-c-1159887