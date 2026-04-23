US Med-Equip: Nation's Top Medical Equipment Rental Provider Expands to Portland as Oregon Hospitals Confront Nation's Second-Tightest Bed Supply

US Med-Equip Adds Jobs and Opens Local Hub to Supply Oregon and Southwest Washington Health Systems With Rental Equipment Within Hours, Around the Clock

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / US Med-Equip, recognized as the nation's "best" medical equipment rental provider, opened a Portland branch to deliver life-saving equipment at a moment's notice to hospitals across Oregon and Southwest Washington as the region prepares for one of its largest inpatient capacity expansions in decades.

Oregon's growing 65-and-older population is projected to outnumber residents under 18 within the next several years, driving demand for critical care equipment.

The new location will serve hospitals and health systems throughout the Pacific Northwest by providing rental beds, patient monitors, ventilators, infusion pumps, bariatric and other medical equipment.

"Portland-area hospitals are adding beds and treating sicker, more complex patients. They can't afford to wait days for equipment those patients need," said Clay Rose, CEO of US Med-Equip. "Health systems here told us they needed a local partner that could respond fast and keep equipment in top condition ready for the next patient. That's what this branch is built to do."

The opening coincides with a major local build-out of inpatient capacity, including new patient towers and emergency department expansions under way at major Portland-area health systems that will add hundreds of beds to the region in the coming years. Oregon has the second-lowest number of hospital beds per capita in the nation, according to the Hospital Association of Oregon, leaving local health systems little margin to absorb fluctuations in patient demand.

US Med-Equip is expanding its Portland workforce to deliver around-the-clock support within two hours plus drive time, 365 days a year, to hospitals across Oregon and Southwest Washington.

Rather than tying up millions of dollars in equipment that may sit idle, hospitals turn to US Med-Equip to scale their equipment up or down on short notice. That flexibility frees caregivers from equipment logistics so they can focus on patients.

The Portland branch adds to the national network of locations the Houston-based company has been building as hospital demand for rental equipment and outsourced services continues to grow.

About US Med-Equip

US Med-Equip is the top-rated provider of medical equipment rentals, sales and services to hospitals and health systems. The company offers movable medical equipment, specialty beds and therapeutic surfaces, biomedical support and equipment management services through its branch network and award-winning technology helping healthcare providers save time and money.

CONTACT:

Buse Hoffman

buseh@accessnewswire.com

SOURCE: US Med-Equip

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/nations-top-medical-equipment-rental-provider-expands-to-portland-as-1159947