Stonehill College to Host Mass Fintech Hub's Inaugural Fintech Pitch Battle

Competition to spotlight emerging leaders and student-led fintech concepts from 10 academic Massachusetts institutions

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / The Meehan School of Business at Stonehill College will host Mass Fintech Hub's inaugural Fintech Pitch Battle on Wednesday, April 29, from 6 to 9 p.m. The event is free, and students of all academic levels and majors from any college or university are welcome to attend.

The competition will feature student teams from Mass Fintech Hub member institutions, who each participated in a preliminary battle round at their school to pick the team to represent their school during the battle.

"The energy from our academic members and their students is inspiring," says Rob Sarnie , Head of Academic Outreach at Mass Fintech Hub. "Having these schools participate in the inaugural pitch battle highlights the growing strength of Massachusetts and New England as a fintech hub and its robust talent pipeline. These students are contributing innovative ideas that will shape the future of fintech."

Each team will pitch an original financial technology concept to a panel of expert judges and industry leaders. Participating institutions include:

Babson College

Bentley University

Brandeis University

Stonehill College

Suffolk University

The University of Rhode Island

UMass Amherst

UMass Boston

Western New England University

Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI)

The Fintech Pitch Battle aims to spotlight emerging business leaders while strengthening connections between higher education and the financial technology industry. Attendees will have the opportunity to support their school, explore cutting-edge fintech ideas, and network with fellow students and professionals.

"This competition reflects our commitment to experiential learning and industry engagement," said Elif Sisli Ciamarra , Chairperson of the Finance Department at Stonehill College's Meehan School. "We look forward to hosting this event, showcasing the knowledge and creativity of students from participating institutions, and providing a supportive setting where they can test and refine their entrepreneurial ideas as a first step toward advancing them into impactful ventures."

Mass Fintech Hub plays a crucial role in driving change across Massachusetts and supporting fintech growth. Learn more and register for Mass Fintech Hub's Fintech Pitch Battle here .

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About the Mass Fintech Hub

The Mass Fintech Hub is a public-private partnership focused on cultivating a thriving financial ecosystem in the Bay State through programs that build community, attract investment, develop talent and seed collaboration. Composed of a close-knit and diverse network of tech founders, financial services leaders, investors, academics and public sector leaders, the Mass Fintech Hub is dedicated to ensuring that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts is providing an unparalleled habitat for fintech innovation of all stages. For more information, please visit https://massfintechhub.com/about/ , sign up for our newsletter , or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

About Stonehill College

Stonehill College, a Catholic institution of higher learning, was founded by the Congregation of Holy Cross in 1948. Located on the beautiful 387-acre campus and former estate of Frederick Lothrop Ames in North Easton, Massachusetts, it is a community of scholarship and faith, anchored by a belief in the inherent dignity of each person.

Through more than 100 academic programs in the liberal arts, sciences, business and pre-professional fields, Stonehill College provides an education of the highest caliber that fosters critical thinking, free inquiry and the interchange of ideas.

Stonehill College educates the whole person so that each Stonehill graduate thinks, acts and leads with courage toward the creation of a more just and compassionate world.

Media Contacts:

Mass Fintech Hub

massfintechhub@calibercorporate.com

Stonehill College

Liam Dacko

ldacko@stonehill.edu

SOURCE: Mass Fintech Hub

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/stonehill-college-to-host-mass-fintech-hubs-inaugural-fintech-pitch-1160189