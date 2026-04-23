Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - Couloir Capital is pleased to announce that it has initiated research coverage on Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV: NTH) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: QN3) (or "Company"). Couloir Capital's Senior Mining Analyst, Ron Wortel, MBA, P.Eng., crafted a report titled "This story is hot - plan for production in Canada's first critical minerals mining camp will re-rate company's valuation."

Report excerpt: "Nord Precious Metals and Mining is positioning itself to become one of the next near-term critical-metals producers in Canada's oldest hard-rock mining district. The Company is leveraging a unique combination of experience, existing infrastructure, and above-ground resources to advance a low-capex, low-risk production strategy at a time when the domestic supply of critical minerals is a national priority."

Report excerpt: "We believe Nord's early-start production model is well-timed. Higher silver prices, growing demand for critical metals, and the Company's ability to source additional above-ground resources and exploration ground all support a compelling growth trajectory. Nord is actively engaging technical partners to advance both production and exploration, and ongoing drilling is expected to deliver results capable of re-energizing market interest in this historically prolific camp."

The full report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm with a team of experienced investment professionals that provides institutional-quality research coverage of small-cap equities. Our research reports are distributed via Bloomberg, FactSet, Capital IQ, LSEG, AlphaSense and other platforms, as well as via social media and extensive email distribution lists. To subscribe, visit: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal

DISCLAIMER:

Analyst Disclosure: The Company has retained Couloir Capital under a service agreement that includes analyst research coverage. The principal of Couloir Capital maintains a financial interest in the securities or options of the Company through an affiliated fund entity.

Investors are encouraged to read the complete list of disclosures contained in the report.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293902

Source: Couloir Capital Ltd