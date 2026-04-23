Sessions With The Estée Lauder Companies and Kerry Group Reveal How AI Decisions at Scale Cut Waste, Improve Resilience, and Transform Supply Chains

Aera Technology today announced it will host two customer speaking sessions at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo, Orlando, taking place May 4-6. Leaders from The Estée Lauder Companies and Kerry Group will share how decision intelligence is transforming how work gets done and value is unlocked across global supply chains. Discussions will highlight approaches to early adoption and enterprise-scale deployment to break down silos and connect decisions across functions and processes reducing waste, improving service, and enabling more agile, sustainable, and resilient operations.

Using Aera agentic decision intelligence, organizations across industries are realizing the advantages of faster, more accurate decisions and optimizing performance and service in real time. Increasingly seen as a new operating layer, Aera continuously senses conditions, evaluates trade-offs, executes governed, autonomous actions, and learns from every outcome to improve decision-making over time. Gartner predicts that "by 2030, explicitly modeled business decisions will be five times more trusted and 80% faster than ungoverned decisions, enabled by decision intelligence platform adoption."*

Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2026

May 4-6, 2026 Walt Disney World Swan Dolphin Resort, Orlando

Session I: Estée Lauder: Building the Future of Supply Chain With Decision Intelligence

Date/Time: Monday, May 4 2:00 p.m. ET Southern Hemisphere III

Speakers: Florent Guillet-Caillot, Vice President, Global Value Chain Strategy Value Acceleration, The Estée Lauder Companies

Fred Laluyaux, Co-Founder CEO, Aera Technology

Focus: Supply chains run on thousands of decisions daily. Estée Lauder will share how it is transforming its operating model with agentic decision intelligence, powered by Aera Technology, moving beyond dashboards to systems that autonomously optimize competing objectives and execute at machine speed. Attendees will learn how to identify decisions ready for autonomous execution and govern an AI-first operating model.

Session 2: Fast ROI with Agentic Decision Intelligence: Lessons from Kerry Group

Date/Time: Tuesday, May 5 3:35 p.m. ET Stage 2, Supply Chain Xpo

Speakers: Jamie Dunn, Vice President, Global Supply Chain Customer Care, Kerry Group

Gonzalo Benedit, Chief Revenue Officer, Aera Technology

Focus: Supply chains face a constant stream of inventory decisions. Kerry Group will share how it deployed agentic decision intelligence, powered by Aera Technology, to automate thousands of decisions saving significant time and effort, reducing waste, and mitigating supply chain risk by millions of dollars. Attendees will learn how to deploy quickly, prove ROI fast, and scale decision autonomy across operations.

Visit Aera Technology Booth #423 to discover how Aera helps supply chains capture value from every decision. Learn more and connect with the Aera team at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo in Orlando here

About Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo

Dynamic by Design. Renew, Rethink and Recode Next-Gen Supply Chains. CSCOs are called to predict disruptions before they happen and to achieve unprecedented visibility and transparency. They are leading through the rapid pace of AI and technological advancement, enabling faster data-driven decisions to fuel growth and protect margin. Join us at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo in Orlando to inspire ideas, fuel bold experimentation, and accelerate transformation by design.

*Gartner Magic Quadrant for Decision Intelligence Platforms, David Pidsley, Carlie Idoine, Gareth Herschel, Kevin Quinn, Kjell Carlsson, 26 January 2026 Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Aera Technology

Aera Technology is the creator of Aera and the leader in agentic decision intelligence, redefining how decisions are made and executed across the enterprise. Aera understands how your business works, recommends the best actions, executes decisions end-to-end, and learns from every outcome. By empowering enterprises to optimize and automate decisions, Aera enables greater sustainability, intelligence, and efficiency. Learn more at www.aeratechnology.com.

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Contacts:

Zoe Kine

Aera Technology

Ph: 415.497.5285

Email: zoe.kine@aeratechnology.com