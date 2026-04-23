CFO and CPO executive hires to enhance operational and financial performance on the company's path to $250M by 2028

Safe Software (Safe), creator of FME, the only All-Data, Any-AI enterprise integration platform, today welcomes two executives to its leadership team as it moves into the next phase of growth. Judd Lee has been appointed as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Vanessa Ribreau has been appointed as Chief People Officer (CPO). Having recently crossed $100M in revenue, the expanded leadership team will further enable the company to scale as it accelerates toward its goal of reaching $250M in revenue by 2028.

Judd Lee is a seasoned CFO with over 15 years of experience partnering closely with CEOs to align financial strategy and accelerate sustainable growth. He is known for his strong commitment to mentorship and for building high-performing global teams rooted in trust, morale and a shared sense of purpose. With more than two decades of financial leadership across both private and public companies, Judd has developed a proven track record of scaling businesses and maximizing shareholder value through disciplined execution and strategic insight.

Vanessa Ribreau has spent over a decade scaling People functions at high-growth technology companies, combining business acumen with psychological insight to build systems that enable rapid, sustainable growth. As Chief People Officer at BenchSci, she led the People function through significant organizational expansion while building a remote-first culture that maintained high employee engagement and belonging. She guided AlayaCare through hypergrowth and M&A integration, and partnered with leadership to scale Shopify globally across North America, Europe, and APAC.

"We're thrilled to welcome Judd and Vanessa at a pivotal time in Safe Software's growth," said Don Murray, CEO of Safe Software. "Their leadership will be instrumental as we scale the business and continue to deliver on our mission of helping the world do more with its data. I look forward to the impact they will make as we continue to execute against our long-term strategy to achieve $250M in revenue by 2028."

Based in Seattle, Judd brings proven expertise in building and scaling finance teams within enterprise SaaS businesses.

"Joining Safe Software at this stage is an exciting opportunity," said Judd Lee, CFO of Safe Software. "The company has built a strong global presence, and I look forward to working with this talented team to build on that momentum and drive the next phase of growth."

Canadian people leader Vanessa Ribreau will relocate from Montreal to Vancouver.

"I've spent my career helping technology companies scale without losing what makes them great," said Vanessa Ribreau, CPO of Safe Software. "Safe has something rare: a 30-year legacy of product excellence, a team that genuinely cares about the work, and a growth trajectory that's accelerating. My focus is making sure we build the People systems and culture that allow us to scale to $250M while staying true to what's made Safe successful."

Safe Software recently announced the return of its global user conference, the Peak of Data and AI, taking place March 9-11, 2027, at the QEII Centre in London, UK. For more information visit: peakofdataintegration.com

About Safe Software

Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Safe Software is the creator of FME, the only enterprise integration platform with comprehensive support for spatial data. The company was founded in 1993 and has been focused on bringing life to data since its inception. Whether your challenges have to do with spatial data, big data, stream processing, cloud migration, or business intelligence, Safe Software is here to help you spend more time reaping the benefits of information, and less time fighting it.

For more information, visit safe.com.

About FME by Safe Software

The FME Platform has built-in support for thousands of systems as well as 800+ out-of-the-box transformers allowing users to build and automate custom integration workflows without having to code. Over 20,000 organizations worldwide trust FME technology for their enterprise integration solutions. Through Safe Software's international partner network, FME is used in 120+ countries around the world and has been localized into multiple languages.

For more information, visit fme.safe.com.

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