Casinos.com has invited readers and industry experts to help crown the world's best casino venues, alongside a range of other industry honours

Casinos.com has today announced the opening of public voting for the 2026 International Casino Awards, a celebration of excellence in global casino entertainment. The awards are part of International Casinos Day, a day dedicated to recognising casinos that deliver excitement, employment, and unforgettable experiences to millions worldwide.

The awards span more than 100 categories, ranging from the best casinos across global regions to lighter honours such as Best Casino Carpet, Best Casino Restaurant, and Best Casino Entertainer. Casinos.com visitors will also determine the winner of the Royal Flush Award, honouring the most remarkable casino lavatory, as well as the ultimate title: Best Casino in the World. The 2026 edition will also introduce new individual awards.

A full list of awards can be found at: casinos.com/international-casinos-day

Voting Now Underway

More than 350 casinos have been nominated across 70 regional and national awards, with voting now officially open. Polls close on May 15, coinciding with International Casinos Day. Winners will be announced this summer.

"The International Casino Awards were a huge success in 2025. Thousands of people voted for their favourite casinos across over 100 categories globally," said Lee Gwilliam, Founder of Casinos.com.

"Our goal is to give players a platform to share what really matters to them. Standards must remain high for any organisation hoping to retain its title, as players will once again decide the winners."

Alongside global, national, and regional awards, the 2026 International Casino Awards has also opened voting for online casino site accolades. Similar to the land-based destination awards, voting is completely player-led. Available titles include Best Casino Site in the UK and Best Casino Site in the US, alongside other locations. All voting will close on May 15, 2026.

About Casinos.com

Casinos.com is a global authority on casinos, gambling culture, and gaming entertainment, reaching millions of readers worldwide. Part of the publicly traded Gambling.com Group (Nasdaq: GAMB), Casinos.com delivers industry-leading reviews of online and land-based casinos alongside original journalism, research, and expert guides covering the full casino ecosystem.

The site also supports a thriving community of users who share reviews and insights, a loyalty programme, created International Casinos Day, and hosts the annual International Casino Awards, as well as dedicated initiatives such as Tribal Gaming Month and the Slots Hall of Fame.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including projections or expectations related to the International Casino Awards and Casinos.com. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties.

About Gambling.com Group Limited

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (the "Group") is a fast-growing technology company providing marketing and sports data services for the gambling industry.

Through our platform of marketing technologies and premier branded websites including Gambling.com, Bookies.com and Casinos.com, we help enterprises, including casinos and sports betting operators, reach high intent audiences and acquire new customers in 22 national markets across more than ten languages.

Through our sports data platform and under the OddsJam, OpticOdds and RotoWire brands, we power enterprises including sports betting operators, prediction markets and market makers and media companies, as well as consumers, to succeed in sports betting and fantasy sports.

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colm.phelan@gdcgroup.com