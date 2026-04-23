Smart Nanovirus Limited, a United Kingdom-based biotechnology company, today announced the launch of RIGVIR X, a new virus-inspired biotechnology product developed for preventive health and longevity strategies. The product is inspired by beneficial virus research and is designed to support the body's natural immune surveillance mechanisms that help identify abnormal cellular activity.

RIGVIR X is based on decades of research into virus-cell interactions, including studies of the Rigvir virus since the 1960s, reflecting growing interest in preventive biotechnology and natural biological mechanisms for long-term health. Unlike many conventional health technologies that rely primarily on chemical compounds, nutrients, or antibodies, the biotechnology concept behind RIGVIR X draws inspiration from biological intelligence found in nature.

RIGVIR X supplement is delivered in a monthly liquid format a single liquid shot taken once per month, designed to make the technology easy to integrate into a long-term preventive health and longevity routine.

The launch comes at a time when global health organizations highlight the growing burden of cancer worldwide. According to widely cited public health statistics referenced by the World Health Organization, approximately one in five people globally is expected to develop cancer during their lifetime.

Two years ago, the Smart Nanovirus introduced its first virus-based consumer biotechnology product on this platform: RIGVIR SE, a capsule-based biotechnology formulation developed for individuals interested in additional immune-support strategies and proactive health management.

With the introduction of RIGVIR X, Smart Nanovirus aims to expand access to virus-inspired biotechnology by offering a simplified product format intended for a significantly broader audience interested in preventive health.

"RIGVIR SE was designed for individuals with identifiable elevated cancer risks. RIGVIR X is intended to become far more widely accessible thanks to its technology and price accessibility, said Jurgis Auzins, CEO of Smart Nanovirus Limited

The company believes that translating scientific knowledge of natural biological systems into practical solutions will play an increasingly important role in the future of preventive health and longevity innovation.

RIGVIR X is available via the official website: www.smartnanovirus.com

About Smart Nanovirus Limited

Smart Nanovirus Limited is a UK-based biotechnology company developing virus-inspired bio-intelligent technologies for preventive health, longevity, and immune support. Its research builds on decades of virology exploring beneficial viruses and natural biological systems for long-term wellness.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Smart Nanovirus Office

info@smartnanovirus.com