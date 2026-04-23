New CPO and EMEA COO appointments accelerate talent strategy and operational excellence amid global growth

Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced the appointment of Emma Jeffries as global chief people officer and Michael Fränkle as chief operating officer, EMEA, further strengthening its leadership bench as the company scales to meet rising customer demand for hyperscale and AI capacity worldwide.

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Emma Jeffries, Global Chief People Officer, Vantage Data Centers

Based in Denver, Jeffries will lead Vantage's global human resources function, including talent acquisition, leadership development, organizational design and total rewards. Reporting to Sureel Choksi, president and chief executive officer, Jeffries will advance the company's talent, culture and operating model to support rapid global expansion and the increasing complexity of hyperscale and AI infrastructure deployments.

Fränkle, based in Frankfurt, will oversee operations, reliability engineering and customer experience across Vantage's Europe and Africa footprint. Reporting to David Howson, president, EMEA, he will focus on scaling operational performance and reliability, accelerating innovation and delivering a consistent, best-in-class customer experience across the region.

"Emma is a proven leader at the intersection of culture, talent and scale," said Choksi. "Her experience building high-performing global teams and leading transformation across complex enterprises will help us strengthen our operating model as we grow and continue attracting the specialized talent our customers rely on.

"Michael brings decades of experience running and modernizing mission-critical infrastructure," Choksi added. "As we expand across EMEA, his disciplined approach to operations will be key to delivering the reliability, consistency and customer experience required for fast-growing AI and cloud workloads."

Jeffries joins Vantage with extensive experience building global people functions that enable rapid scale. Most recently, she served as chief people officer at ATOMS (formerly City Storage Systems), where she built the global function from the ground up to support international expansion. Previously, as executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Iron Mountain, she led the global people strategy for more than 25,000 employees across 60 countries and played a key role in large-scale transformation initiatives, including M&A integration and organizational redesign.

Fränkle brings more than 25 years of leadership experience across telecommunications and digital infrastructure. He has led significant operational transformations, modernized national networks and scaled mission-critical infrastructure platforms. Prior to Vantage, he held senior executive leadership roles at Tele Columbus AG, TDC Group, M-net Telekommunikations GmbH and Telefónica o2, where he led network, technology and operations organizations and drove improvements in efficiency, service quality and platform reliability.

"Vantage is scaling at an important moment for digital infrastructure," said Jeffries. "I look forward to partnering across the business to strengthen leadership development, support high-impact teams and evolve the employee experience as we grow to meet customer demand."

"EMEA is a critical growth region for Vantage, and my focus is on our customers' success," said Fränkle. "My priority is to partner closely with customers to deliver the reliability, transparency and responsiveness they need, helping them expand AI and cloud services with confidence as our platform grows across Europe and Africa."

About Vantage Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers is a global leader in digital infrastructure serving the world's most influential AI and cloud providers. With operations spanning North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific, Vantage delivers capacity at unrivaled speed and scale, driven by a relentless commitment to operational excellence and customer success. Vantage is empowering transformative companies to shape the future.

For more information, visit http://www.vantage-dc.com.

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Contacts:

Press Contacts

Mark Freeman

Vantage Data Centers

mfreeman@vantage-dc.com

+1-202-680-4243

Robin Bectel

REQ for Vantage Data Centers

vdc@req.co

+1-202-936-6335