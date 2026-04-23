MetricStream, the global market leader in AI-first connected governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), today announced its 14th Annual GRC Summit, to be held June 2-3, 2026, at the Royal Garden Hotel, London. Themed the Power of AI and Resilience, the Summit will convene hundreds of C-suite executives, board members, risk officers, and GRC practitioners from across Europe and beyond to explore how artificial intelligence is fundamentally transforming the way organizations govern risk, maintain compliance, and build lasting resilience.

MetricStream is proud to announce Parmy Olson as the Summit's keynote speaker. Best known as the author of Supremacy: AI, ChatGPT and the Race That Will Change the World, which won the prestigious 2024 Financial Times Schroders Business Book of the Year, Olson brings two decades of expertise as one of the world's foremost voices on AI, Big Tech, and digital governance.

A journalist and author covering the forces reshaping technology, Olson has led Forbes' London bureau, reported for The Wall Street Journal, and written for Bloomberg Opinion. On stage, Olson translates fast-moving AI developments into actionable insight, helping leadership teams build responsible AI roadmaps, navigate regulatory complexity, and separate signal from hype.

"We are at an inflection point for GRC. AI GRC is the engine driving smarter risk decisions, stronger compliance, and deeper organizational resilience. The GRC Summit London 2026 will bring together the leaders defining what that future looks like, and we are thrilled to have Parmy Olson set the stage with her unparalleled perspective on the AI race and its implications for business and governance," said Marc Levine, Chief Executive Officer, MetricStream.

"For the past 13 years, the GRC Summit has been a forum where the sharpest minds in risk and compliance come together to confront the challenges of our time. This year, AI and resilience are inseparable themes. We invite the GRC community to join this critical conversation, because the decisions we make today about AI will determine how resilient our organizations are tomorrow," saidGaurav Kapoor, Vice Chairman and Co-Founder, MetricStream.

About GRC Summit London 2026

Now in its 14th year, the GRC Summit is the industry's premier gathering for governance, risk, and compliance professionals. The 2026 London edition will feature keynote addresses, expert panel discussions, interactive workshops, and customer success stories.

The Summit agenda will address the most pressing issues facing GRC leaders today, including:

Harnessing AI agents and generative AI to accelerate risk management, compliance, cyber GRC, and audit

Building digital operational resilience in the era of DORA, NIS2, and evolving cyber regulations

Governing AI responsibly: risk, compliance, and trustworthy deployment

Navigating third-party risk and supply chain compliance in an interconnected world

Connecting compliance, audit, and resilience through an AI-first, connected GRC approach

The event will take place June 2-3, 2026, at the Royal Garden Hotel, London. Registration is now open.

About MetricStream Inc.

MetricStream simplifies Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) with purpose-built AI-first Risk, Compliance, Audit, Cyber GRC, Third-party Risk, and Resilience products on a single low-code no-code GRC cloud platform. Trusted by over 1 million GRC professionals across 35+ countries, our industry-specific products and AI agents help businesses successfully manage audits, avoid compliance violations and fines, reduce risk exposure, and strengthen resilience. MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with operations and offices around the globe. Learn more at www.metricstream.com.

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Contacts:

Patricia A. McParland

Vice President, Marketing

pr@metricstream.com