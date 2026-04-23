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PR Newswire
23.04.2026 15:06 Uhr
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International Medical Group (IMG): IMG Welcomes James Sion as Chief Operations Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMG (International Medical Group) is pleased to introduce James Sion as the company's new Chief Operations Officer. Sion brings more than 25 years of experience leading organizations across the insurance and financial services industries.

"James brings a unique combination of operational expertise, global perspective, and values-driven leadership," said Will Nihan, IMG CEO. "As we continue to evolve and scale our business, his leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our operations, enhancing the end-to-end customer journey, and supporting our long-term growth strategy."

As Chief Operations Officer, Sion will play a critical role in shaping IMG's operating model to further enhance customer, client, and employee experiences, and to advance operational excellence across the organization.

"I'm excited to join IMG at such a pivotal moment of growth for the company," said Sion. "IMG's mission, values, and commitment to being there for customers around the world strongly resonate with me, and I look forward to partnering with teams across the organization to continue building a global, best-in-class operation."

Prior to joining IMG, Sion served in senior leadership roles at Generali Global Assistance, Allianz Group companies, and American International Group (AIG), and most recently was Chief Operating Officer at The Morgan Law Group. Throughout his career, Sion has demonstrated a proven ability to lead teams through periods of growth and transformation while maintaining a strong focus on delivering exceptional customer outcomes.

About IMG (International Medical Group)
IMG (International Medical Group), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

Media Contact: Carly Kessler, IMG Communications Manager, carly.kessler@imglobal.com

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/img-welcomes-james-sion-as-chief-operations-officer-302750404.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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