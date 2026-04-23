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PR Newswire
23.04.2026 15:06 Uhr
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New Trading Bot: Bybit Launches Combo Bot for TradFi Strategists

DUBAI, UAE, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced a new TradFi Combo Bot to enhance its Trading Bot lineup, allowing traders to extend automated trading strategies to global markets beyond crypto. The new trading bot enables multi-leg strategies and simultaneous long and short positioning across Bybit TradFi's offerings across stock CFDs, precious metals, commodities, and other instruments.

Bybit's latest TradFi Combo bot is a powerful automation tool that helps traders amplify their access to traditional financial markets. Built on the proven architecture of Bybit's successful Futures Combo Bot, the new solution means traders are no longer limited to crypto markets when they plan automated strategies across portfolios. As traditional financial markets pick up pace amid global uncertainties and faster-moving trends, assets like gold, silver, oil, and tech stocks are increasingly challenging to manage without automation.

With TradFi Combo Bot, TradFi traders on Bybit can now automate their strategies to stay ahead of the curve:

  • Traders can go long or short on multiple Bybit TradFi assets simultaneously
  • Once configured, advanced multi-leg strategies will be executed automatically
  • Improved execution speed, precision, and strategy consistency
  • Intuitive interface built on Bybit's tried and tested Combo Bot framework

Bybit's expanded Trading Bot suite now spans crypto and traditional asset markets, enabling traders to capitalize on market momentum across from a single platform.

The launch of TradFi Combo Bot comes alongside an upcoming TradFi Combo Trading Competition, designed to showcase the bot's capabilities and reward skilled traders.

To learn more about the tool and understand how to get started, users may visit: https://www.bybit.com/help-center/article/How-to-get-start-with-TradFi-Combo-Bot

Terms and conditions apply. For details on availability and eligibility, users may visit: Introducing TradFi Combo Bot: Automate your TradFi strategies

Bybit / CryptoArk / IMakeIt

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2964223/New_Trading_Bot_Bybit_Launches_Combo_Bot_TradFi_Strategists.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2932256/Bybit_TNFP_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-trading-bot-bybit-launches-combo-bot-for-tradfi-strategists-302751741.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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