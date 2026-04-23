Zhejiang Pearl Industry Association: Oriental Jewelry Shine by the Seine: China's Pearl Hub Zhuji Promotes City, Industry in Paris

PARIS, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China's "Pearl Capital", Zhuji City in Zhejiang Province, made its debut in Paris with an independent showcase on Thursday, as the pearl industry promotion event for Zhuji's Shanxiahu Town opened at the Oriental Paris, highlighting the city's global standing in freshwater pearl production and culture.

Organized by the Zhejiang Pearl Industry Association, the event brought together nine prominent local enterprises, including Pure Pearl, Ruans, and Zhejiang Dongfang Shenzhou Pearl Group Co., Ltd., presenting nearly 100 elaborate pearl art pieces.

The exhibition features three specially designed immersive zones to showcase the city's heritage, premium source pearl, and enterprise strength. Together, they narrate the cultural legacy of Zhuji, hometown of the ancient beauty Xishi, illustrate the full industrial chain from ecological cultivation to product innovation, and underscore Zhuji's position as the source of 73 percent of the world's freshwater pearls.

A key highlight of the day was the official inauguration of the Zhuji Pearl (Europe) Promotion Center, establishing a permanent exhibition platform and trade channel for Zhuji pearls in Europe, in a move set to speed up the global presence of Chinese pearl brands.

The event also hosted a roundtable dialogue, where representatives from Zhuji's pearl businesses and leading French designers exchanged in-depth views on themes including the transformation from Chinese pearls to international brand language and pearl design, cultural narrative and contemporary consumption.

Chen Xiaying, president of the Zhejiang Pearl Industry Association, said in her address that pearls in Shanxiahu Town represent more than an industry. "They are a culture and craftsmanship ingrained in our heritage. We uphold generations of breeding expertise while exploring cross-material innovation, allowing oriental pearls to radiate diverse modern glamour."

According to official data, Shanxiahu Town's pearl industry surpassed 50 billion yuan (about 6.9 billion U.S. dollars) in market value in 2025, with products sold to more than 70 countries and regions, including the United States. The Paris showcase serves as a major leg of Zhuji's 2026 "Go Global" strategy, and a premium calling card for China's pearl industry on the world stage.

Source: Zhejiang Pearl Industry Association

Contact person: Ms. Wang, Tel: 86-10-63074558