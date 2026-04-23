New Data from Start.io Reveals How Americans Traveled for Spring Break 2026

Domestic trips dominated, Chicago emerged as the top destination, and Canada led international travel

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Despite a backdrop of travel disruptions, rising costs, and global uncertainty, Americans turned out in force for spring break 2026 . New research from Start.io , analyzing anonymized mobile data from March 15 to April 15, found that 44.8% of Americans traveled more than 100 miles domestically during the spring break period, compared to just 2.4% who traveled internationally. Among domestic travelers, most opted for longer trips, with 66% traveling between 500 and 1,000 miles.

At the center of the domestic travel map sits one standout city: Chicago, which ranked as the top destination for travelers from 25 states, spanning much of the Eastern half of the U.S. Elsewhere, travel patterns quickly became regional, with destinations like Los Angeles, Miami, San Antonio, Denver, and Houston drawing nearby audiences.

Internationally, travel told a different story. Canada dominated as the top destination for travelers from 46 states, reflecting both proximity and accessibility. Mexico and Brazil followed, though at significantly lower shares, while long-haul international travel remained limited.

"Even in a more unpredictable environment, large-scale travel behavior remains remarkably structured," said Omer Peled, VP of Product at Start.io. "What this data shows is that proximity, familiarity, and major urban hubs continue to anchor how people move during major vacation travel periods."

The research also highlights how travel volume is concentrated geographically. States like Texas and Florida contributed outsized shares of both domestic and international travelers, while a small group of states-including Hawaii, Alaska, and California-accounted for a disproportionate share of international travel.

For a deeper look at the data and additional insights, visit: https://www.start.io/blog/spring-break-travel-2026-by-the-numbers/

About Start.io

Start.io is a mobile-driven advertising platform built on real-time audiences. Powered by multiple AI engines, Start.io's platform enables more efficient, effective, precise programmatic advertising campaigns at scale, serving hundreds of millions of ads each day across thousands of leading global apps and websites. Through direct integrations with thousands of mobile publishers, Start.io access over 100 billion anonymized first-party data signals daily worldwide. Marketers leverage these signals to understand and anticipate consumer behavior, uncover new opportunities, and drive sustainable business growth.

Jolie Horne

Marketing Manager, Start.io

marketing@start.io

SOURCE: Start.io

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/new-data-from-start.io-reveals-how-americans-traveled-for-spring-1160286